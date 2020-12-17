How YouTube brought Black UK artists and fashion designers together for its Legacy Series livestream

YouTube Music and Westfield London are joining forces to champion the best in Black British fashion and music in a new livestream here at 7pm on Thursday (December 17).

Hosted by presenter and DJ Henrie Kwushue, the livestream will showcase six Black British designers and their collections through runway shows, live performances from artists, and behind-the-scenes interviews. The livestream will take place on GUAP TV.

The pairings of designers and artists are: Walé Adeyemi x Tiana Major9 (pictured); Tokyo James x Pa Salieu; Bad Society Club x Ms Banks; Benjart x George The Poet; and Sons Of The First Tribe & Käse x NSG & Unknown T.

Every Friday-Sunday until December 20, Westfield London will host pop-up shops where people can buy the collections in person.

Here, Sheniece Charway, artist relations manager at YouTube, opens up about the collaborations…

Why did you decide to pair fashion and music in this celebration of Black British talent?

“Fashion and music are the lifeblood of the UK, so for the first project in our Legacy series we wanted to champion the very best in both areas. The livestream will consist of interviews, performances and runways. The fantastic Henrie Kwushue will be on hosting duties on the night, and we'll be seeing brand new collections from the likes of Tokyo James, Walé Adeyemi, Bad Society Club, Benjart, Sons of The First Tribe and Käse, as well as exclusive performances from Tiana Major9, Pa Salieu, Ms Banks, George The Poet, NSG and Unknown T, who will be wearing the collections. It's going to be a really special celebration of Black British fashion and music.”

What was it about these artists that suited the project?

“Every artist featured in this project is so important to the culture. They all bring an element of power and excitement to the project, and can bring the designers' collections to life in their own unique way through the live performance. Despite the pandemic, they have all thrived this past year and managed to bring something really special to the table.”

What are the opportunities for global reach for the artists, as well as promotion at Westfield?

“Taking the event online for the livestream on December 17 will open it up to a global audience. The ability to reach and export creativity is an important facet of YouTube, with more than 84% of views on UK content coming internationally. By joining the worlds of fashion and music, we are creating a space for them to reach vast new audiences online.

“Within the [Westfield] pop-up, each designer has a space for them to sell their collections. The trailer for the fashion show will be playing throughout Westfield as well as the pop-up over three weekends in December.”

How will YouTube's Legacy Series continue to celebrate Black culture?

“The Legacy Series goes beyond just creating moments or hashtags - it's a year-round celebration of Black excellence that is continuous and meaningful, so watch this space.”

* To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, subscribe to our digital issue by clicking here.

CREDIT: Filmawi