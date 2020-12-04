Human Re Sources acquired by Sony, becomes part of The Orchard

Sony Music Entertainment has acquired LA-based artist distribution and services company Human Re Sources from Q&A. It will become part of The Orchard, Sony’s global independent music distribution and artist and label services company.

Led by J Erving, Human Re Sources will continue to sign and develop artists directly as part of The Orchard’s suite of global offerings and tools to artists and record labels.

Additionally, Erving will become EVP, creative development for Sony Music Entertainment. In this newly created role, he will report to Rob Stringer, chairman, Sony Music Group, and work closely with the major’s recorded music teams. He will serve as a resource for the company’s artists and labels on various projects, providing his artist development and A&R producing expertise.

In his capacity continuing to lead Human Re Sources, he will also become an EVP at The Orchard reporting to Brad Navin, CEO of The Orchard.

Under Erving’s leadership, Human Re Sources signed and developed artists such as YBN Nahmir, Pink Sweat$, Baby Rose, Bren Joy and more, whose music has racked up more than 2.5 billion streams since the company was founded. Human Re Sources will bring artists 2Tone and Grip as well as Grammy-nominated Ant Clemons to The Orchard.

Previously, Human Re Sources was part of Q&A, the music and technology company co-founded and launched in 2019 by Troy Carter, Suzy Ryoo and J Erving.

Rob Stringer said: “J has consistently managed to combine a natural A&R background with futuristic entrepreneurial flair. We have wanted to work with him for a long time so we are excited to have his label and expertise at The Orchard and a wider role within the core Sony Music company as a double step forward together.”

Erving said: “Since founding the company in 2017, I’ve made it my mission to seek quality over quantity, thereby establishing Human Re Sources as a formidable independent powerhouse of talent development. I am proud of what we’ve built and look forward to continuing to sign artists we truly care about in conjunction with our new partners at The Orchard. Our goal from the onset was to move culture. This partnership is a win for the culture. I am looking forward to this next chapter.”

“The Orchard empowers entrepreneurs as well as artists,” said Navin. “Partnering with J and the Human Re Sources team allows us to leverage both companies' strengths as powerhouses to foster the development of great artists and deliver their music to a global audience.”

“Today marks another bittersweet and historic moment in my 21-year friendship and partnership with J Erving,” said Q&A CEO Troy Carter. “Brad Navin and Rob Stringer’s passion for the Human Re Sources roster made it the right home for the future of the brand. The HRS team will forever be a part of the Q&A family.”