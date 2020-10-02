ICE and Triller sign multi-territory licensing deal

ICE and Triller have agreed a multi-territory licensing deal for the musical works represented by the ICE Core.

The deal covers Triller from its launch and will support the growing short form video service by licensing it into 160-plus territories for rights represented by ICE’s society and publisher rights holders (PRS for Music, GEMA, STIM, IMRO, Concord, Downtown and Peer).

The deal includes a partnership on developing data reporting to ensure accurate and timely distribution of royalties to rights owners.

Mike Lu, CEO at Triller, said: “We found this to be a really smooth process, reflecting both ICE’s experience in licensing a wide range of digital services and our own approach in seeking fair deals with rightsholders. Together the shared knowledge proved invaluable in both addressing a range of challenges, agreeing the present and mapping out how this could develop in the future. We look forward to offering our users an unparallel experience on the Triller app.”

Ben McEwen, VP commercial at ICE, said: “This deal is a good example of forward thinking. In addition to agreeing commercial terms, we’ve been able to explore collaboration in areas of dataflows and reporting. Working together, this reflects a digital service pioneering new ways of utilising music, and doing so on a basis that recognises the vital contribution songwriters make to their service. Triller has displayed a positive approach to our dealings to date, and there’s a strong foundation for future development.”

Launched in 2016, the ICE core licence brings together the work of members and songwriters from GEMA, STIM, PRS for Music, Concord, Downtown/Songtrust, Peer music and IMRO.