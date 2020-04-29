ICE launches Licensr self-service tool

Pan-European licensing body ICE has launched new online self-service tool Licensr.

The tool enables smaller online music services to get multi-territory coverage for use of the ICE Core repertoire in minutes. It also increases the speed new services can be brought to market. Users can select, pay for, and receive confirmation of a licence covering ICE Core repertoire (the ICE Direct Licence) in a simple process that requires no prior knowledge of music licensing.

It starts to bring greater simplicity and flexibility to those with ideas for new services that utilise music but are daunted by the complexity of licensing Ben McEwen ICE

“Licensr is a simple self-service solution to enable new and developing music services to license ICE Core repertoire“ commented Ben McEwen, VP commercial at ICE. “It starts to bring greater simplicity and flexibility to those with ideas for new services that utilise music but are daunted by the complexity of licensing and we are keen to collect feedback to further enhance the solution over time. In the meantime, it immediately adds another income source for creators as we continue to seek to ensure rightsholders in the ICE Core receive fair value for the use of their work.”

ICE will continue to work with music services and rightsholders to add new functionality to the tool.

Pascal De Mul, CEO of Exit Live, a service offering fans audio recordings of live concerts and the first Licensr customer, added: “Simple licensing is essential to helping services like us innovate and focus on our core proposition, which for Exit Live is helping artists monetise live performances both on the evening of the gig and historically. Licensr has been by far the easiest rights process we’ve had.“

Services will receive publishing (mechanical & performing) rights for music in the extensive ICE Core repertoire through Licensr. Typical services that would utilise the Licensr service have revenues under €250,000 (£217,000) a year operating across areas including on demand and interactive streaming and download stores.

