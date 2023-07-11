Industry bodies sign up to AI-based initiative to help European artists break into LATAM markets

Digital music marketing agency Melboss has announced a partnership with AIM Ireland, the European Music Managers Alliance (EMMA) and WHY Portugal on a project to help European artists to break into the LATAM region.

Algo-Rhythms aims to harness the power of AI and smart data to enable European artists to successfully navigate the booming Latin American streaming market and facilitate music exports to the region.

Within Spain, Melboss has worked on digital marketing campaigns for clients such as Universal Music México, Sony Music LATAM, Warner Music Group, BMG and Virgin Records, among others.

According to recent IFPI data, in 2022, Latin America represented one of the three fastest-growing markets for recorded music - tripling in size from $450m in 2017 to $1.3bn. Every market in the region posted double-digit growth last year, while LATAM music also accounts for an increasingly significant portion of North American streams and sales.

The Algo-Rhythms project aims to overcome historical barriers of language and culture, and to help more European artists access LATAM markets – as well as those in Spain and Portugal. Supported by Creative Europe, the initiative aims to facilitate greater cultural exchange within the European Union and to boost European music exports.

The project includes the Smart Music Manager tool – currently in beta testing – which will support the marketing efforts of artists, managers and labels, as well as knowledge sharing in the form of a series of three boot camps running from October 2023 to June 2024.

The first boot camp, Unlocking opportunities: Navigating The LATAM Music Ecosystem, takes place on October 30-31 in Lisbon, Portugal. It will involve a series of masterclasses, workshops, panel discussions and networking sessions. The boot camp is designed to equip European artists with the knowledge and insights needed to successfully understand the dynamic LATAM music market. Additional boot camps will take place in March and June 2024.

Interested artists, music managers and other music professionals can sign up now to register their interest. The Boot Camps will take place both in person and online.

Large population markets in LATAM such as Mexico or Brazil represent a huge opportunity to develop new audiences Nuno Saraiva

Francisco Buendía (pictured), co-founder & CEO of Melboss, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be an integral part of Algo-Rhythms, a groundbreaking initiative that brings together our marketing tech prowess and strategic partnerships. At Melboss, we are passionate about empowering European artists and propelling their music into the vibrant LATAM music scene.

“What's even more exciting is the unleashing of our platform, Smart Music Manager, to all participants. This platform serves as the ultimate ally for artists, opening doors to new markets and tools. With its advanced analytical features and expert guidance, artists can fine-tune their strategies, captivate audiences, and ignite their music careers like never before.”

Nuno Saraiva, international coordinator, WHY Portugal, said: “WHY Portugal is very happy to kick off the Algo-Rhythms project in Lisbon this October. For artists from smaller European territories like Portugal, as well as those across Europe as a whole, large population markets in LATAM such as Mexico or Brazil represent a huge opportunity to develop new audiences.”

Per Kviman, chair, EMMA, said: “EMMA is delighted to partner with Melboss on their new Nuno Saraiva project. The rapid adoption of music streaming across South and Central America has been a significant trend over the past 10 years, and this initiative has the potential to allow more European artists to access these high-impact markets. All of EMMA’s member organisations will be encouraged to participate and sign up to the first boot camp in October.”

Gill Dooley, CEO, AIM Ireland, said: "AIM Ireland's involvement with Algo-Rhythms fosters boundless possibilities for our members, while offering remarkable avenues for growth as a dynamic trade association. At this pivotal juncture, the project, woven with themes of AI and leveraging big data for audience expansion in the arts, resonates with profound relevance. The confluence of cutting-edge technologies and artistic expression is poised to redefine the creative landscape, and this project empowers us to be at the forefront of this revolutionary shift."