Ingrooves is now delivering music created in Dolby Atmos to streaming services

Ingrooves Music Group has begun delivering music created in Dolby Atmos to Apple Music, Tidal and Amazon.

The company is delivering the music in the immersive audio format on behalf of their clients, independent labels and artists around the world.

“We have worked closely with Apple, Amazon Music and Tidal to develop an easy-to-use system that enables us to deliver Dolby Atmos tracks on behalf of hundreds of Ingrooves-distributed independent labels and artists,” said Elliot Swan, head of product for Ingrooves.

“Labels can now deliver their tracks in Dolby Atmos to DSPs right from the Ingrooves client portal. The new audio experience gives music fans a new level of depth and texture to their listening experience.”

The first Dolby Atmos release delivered via Ingrooves’ client portal was Cinematic Music Group’s Yungeen Ace (pictured), with the release of his single Giving Up/Hardaway on Friday (October 1).

Tish Taylor-Searcy, head of digital sales and revenue at Cinematic said: “Here at Cinematic our mission is for our roster’s fans to see a motion picture through music. Being that Dolby Atmos gives the listener an experience that puts them inside the song, the Cinematic Team is ecstatic to know Ingrooves can power the delivery of this new high-fidelity format for all of Yungeen Ace's fans.”