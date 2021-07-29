Ingrooves Music Group appoints Anne Sofie Jeremiassen to run Ingrooves Denmark

Ingrooves Music Group has named Anne Sofie Jeremiassen as country manager of Ingrooves Denmark.

The move marks the latest phase in the global expansion of the music distribution and marketing services firm after it entered Mexico, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Turkey and South Africa, and increased its presence in Australia/New Zealand over the last 12 months.

“Anne Sofie has built a reputation within Denmark as one of the most forward-thinking and respected executives in music,” said Nick Roden, MD, UK for Ingrooves. “Her expert knowledge of independent music in the region and her deeply rooted relationships within the industry make her the ideal person to lead our business in Denmark.”

Jeremiassen (pictured), who will be based in Copenhagen, joins Ingrooves after spending the last two years teaching and consulting in the music business. Previously she served as CEO of leading Danish independent label ArtPeople Music. She guided the company’s 2018 acquisition by Universal Music, becoming head of Virgin Music Denmark until 2019.

“Ingrooves is known in Denmark and throughout the world as having the most advanced proprietary technology, data-driven analytics and tools available to independent record labels,” said Jeremiassen. “I look forward to working with Danish labels and artists to grow their fanbases here in Denmark, as well as working with the Ingrooves’ global team to help Danish artists expand into new territories around the world.”