Ingrooves names Gabriella Ianni as commercial strategy VP

Ingrooves has promoted Gabriella Ianni to the position of vice president, commercial strategy at the company.

In this new role she will oversee the teams that work directly with digital service providers like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Tidal and others.

"I'm thrilled that Gabriella is leading our US-based commercial team in this newly created role," said Lloyd Hummel, senior vice president of global commercial strategy at the company. "Gabriella's marketplace knowledge and passion for music are the perfect combination to lead our team in the Americas, helping our artists and label partners find, grow and retain more fans."

Based in Ingrooves' New York City offices, Ianni most recently served as account director, overseeing the company's relationships with Spotify, SiriusXM, Tidal and iHeart Digital.

She joined Ingrooves in 2015. Previously she was head of promotion at Megaforce Records. She also held programming positions at Music Choice and Entercom Boston.

"Over the course of my career I've seen how quickly our business can shift and I'm so proud to be on a team that is among the best at predicting these evolutions and capitalizing on them to benefit our label and artist partners," said Ianni.