Ingrooves promotes Lloyd Hummel to EVP, global commercial strategy

Lloyd Hummel has been promoted to EVP, global commercial strategy at Ingrooves Music Group.

The new role will see him continue to oversee commercial digital partner management, video services, physical product sales and engagement marketing worldwide.

“Lloyd is a veteran player in this space and is an invaluable strategic resource for our labels around the world,” said CEO Bob Roback.

“His deep relationships with the DSPs, and his ability to support our staff and our clients as they work to maximise every release have made him a leader within our organisation. I’m happy to be able to promote him to this important leadership position.”

Hummel joined Ingrooves when it acquired Fontana Distribution in 2012 and has previously worked at at Universal.

“I’m thrilled to work with one of the best teams in the business and for the opportunity to expand my role within the organisation,” said Hummel.

“It’s an incredible time for Ingrooves with global expansion and advances in technology, 2021 will bring even more opportunities for labels and artists to engage with audiences around the world.”

This month Ingrooves announced further global expansion by acquiring independent South African music distributor Electromode.