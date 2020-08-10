Instagram Reels launches in UK

Instagram has launched its TikTok rival Reels.

The UK is among the territories where Reels has rolled out as part of Instagram’s functionality.

Reels enables users to create and share videos of 15 seconds with audio, effects and new creative tools. Instagram’s owner Facebook has licensing deals with labels and publishers.

Artists including Charli XCX and Little Mix have posted Instagram Reels videos.

Instagram Reels was trialled in Brazil last year.

TikTok is currently embroiled in a row with President Trump, who has ordered US firms to stop doing business with the Bytedance-owned app within 45 days.