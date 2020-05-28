Instagram's IGTV to share advertising revenue with artists

Instagram has followed sister platform Facebook in developing monetisation options for artists who are livestreaming.

Last month Facebook announced plans for creators to charge for access to events with Facebook Live videos.

Now Instagram has announced new ways for creators to make money through Instagram and IGTV.

“Creators have always been at the core of our community,” said a blog post. “Since the earliest days of Instagram, they have inspired people around the world with their talents, shared their lives and built their personal brands from the ground up.

“We have always been committed to supporting creators as they turn their passion into livelihoods - because every creator is unique, that means providing a mix of monetisation tools to help creators of all sizes, from the emerging to the more established. Given the uncertain circumstances many are facing today, that commitment is more important than ever.”

From next week, long-form video service IGTV will share advertising revenue with creators. Adverts will appear when users click to watch videos from previews in their feed.

“We’ll begin testing IGTV ads with a small group of creators and advertisers in the US, and will expand slowly over time as we improve the experience,” said the post.

Badges – virtual tips from fans, similar to Facebook Stars and YouTube Stickers – will be added on Instagram Live. The feature will begin testing next month and will expand across the US, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, Spain and Mexico.

Badges will appear next to a person’s name throughout the live video. Fans who have purchased badges in Live will stand out in the comments and unlock additional features.