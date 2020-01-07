'It's the most powerful promo platform on the planet': Dan Chalmers takes leading role at YouTube Music Europe

New YouTube Music EMEA director Dan Chalmers has dubbed YouTube “the most powerful promotion platform on the planet”.

After Music Week broke the news of the former Warner Music UK exec’s appointment back in June, Chalmers has been unveiled as director of YouTube Music in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The former president of ADA, East West and Rhino Records will be responsible for running YouTube's Music business in EMEA and will report to the head of YouTube in EMEA, Cécile Frot-Coutaz.

Cécile Frot-Coutaz commented: "Dan brings with him a wealth of music industry experience and his leadership, relationships and perspective will further strengthen our European leadership team and our commitment to music.”

YouTube is an integral part of artists' journey within the music industry Dan Chalmers, YouTube Music

Chalmers said: "YouTube is the most powerful promotion platform on the planet and has become an integral part of the artist’s journey and narrative within the music industry. I look forward to working closely with labels, publishers and rightsholders as well as helping artists and songwriters connect with fans, find success and tap into the benefits of the global platform."



Chalmers brings with him more than 20 years of industry experience and worked with a raft of acts including Stormzy and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at ADA.

