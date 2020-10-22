J Balvin to perform at Fortnite Afterlife Party

Four-time Latin Grammy award winner and ‘Reggaeton’s Global Ambassador’ J Balvin has been named as this year’s headliner for Fortnite’s Fortnitemares Afterlife Party, Epic Games has revealed.

J Balvin will perform in Fortnite’s Party Royale mode on October 31 kicking off at 9pm ET (2am GMT), and has invited Sech to premiere their new song, La Luz, together on the night.

“I am always looking for innovative ways to connect with fans that have been so incredibly supportive of my career and music, as well as gain exposure to future fans,” said J Balvin. “Partnering with Fortnite is an out of this world way to perform a concert in 2020.”

The performance will use XR technology (cross reality) including LED walls and camera tracking. To celebrate the show, the Party Trooper Outfit will be available in the Item Shop for game users until November 1, and all who attend the show will unlock the J Balvin style of this outfit.

“This show is going to be incredibly special, and nothing like our players have seen so far,” said head of global partnerships at Epic Games, Nate Nanzer. “J Balvin was the perfect partner to work with to create an unforgettable show as his music appeal is boundless. We are honoured to work with him and bring his music to fans worldwide.”