Jazz-focused streaming service launches in UK

A brand-new jazz streaming platform – which is claimed to the first of its kind anywhere in the world – has launched in the UK.

An official press release stated that the platform – christened Jazzed – will be: “the world’s first dedicated audio-visual streaming destination for jazz and will offer an integrated experience for fans to listen, watch and read about the music they love.”

Its services will include curated audio channels, exclusive video content, podcasts, documentaries, interviews and much more. Jazzed is licensed by majors and indies.

Its video content will offer music videos, artist interviews, live concerts and sessions while its editorial content will be drawn from a variety of sources led by an exclusive relationship with US jazz publication Jazziz.

Jazzed will be made available on iOS, web player and via Sonos.

It will provide initially two tiers: an ad-funded freemium tier with 10 audio channels and comprehensive video and editorial offering; and Jazzed+, a premium tier priced at £5.99 a month which offers a deeper curated experience of 40+ audio channels with an extensive choice of exclusive video and editorial.

Jazzed premium, a full on-demand tier featuring a large audio and video catalogue of jazz and its derivative genres, as well as exclusive content, will be launched later this year in premium HD quality.

Jazzed CEO Jonathan Arendt, a former Jazz FM boss, said: “There’s strong evidence that mainstream streaming services are not meeting the needs of specialist music fans. We know that jazz listeners are interested in a deeper experience than offered by mainstream platforms and believe that jazzed, with its rich artist meta-data, HD audio quality, premium video content and beautifully curated channels is the solution.”

The platform was co-founded by Arendt, COO Frank Taubert and former Bertelsmann and Sony Music executive Marcel Engh, who's CMO at Jazzed.

Jazzed is set to launch later this year in the US and Germany, Switzerland & Austria (GSA) region.