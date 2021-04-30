Jazzed streaming service adds livestream access

Jazzed has announced details of a new add-on service, which will offer its subscribers exclusive access to livestream concerts from a selection of the greatest jazz clubs in the world.

The first dedicated audio-visual streaming destination for jazz launched last year.

Jazzed Live will work with leading jazz clubs to connect artists with fans around the globe through a livestreaming platform. To date, Jazzed Live has confirmed concerts at The Jazz Cafe in London, Berlin’s A-Trane and Gregory’s Jazz Club in Rome with more clubs globally to follow. The full Jazzed Club Network will commercially launch in October this year.

Jazzed Live launches with UK pianist and composer Bill Laurance performing solo at London’s Jazz Cafe on International Jazz Day, April 30 at 8pm BST, with the livestream available exclusively to Jazzed+ subscribers.

Jazzed CEO Jonathan Arendt said: “We are excited about the evolution of Jazzed. With Jazzed Live we are bringing performances from the best jazz clubs around the world directly to jazz fans and establishing new incremental revenues for both clubs and artists.”

Having recently launched its iOS on-demand service, Jazzed boasts a library of over 10 million tracks, thousands of videos and articles.

Jazzed is a subscription service and currently provides two tiers: ad-funded freemium (10 audio channels, video and editorial) and a premium tier (£5.99 a month) with a deeper curated experience and full on-demand access to the catalogue.

Jazzed was co-founded by former Jazz FM boss Jonathan Arendt, digital tech music pioneer Frank Taubert (COO) and former Bertelsmann and Sony Music executive Marcel Engh (CMO).