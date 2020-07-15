JI The Prince Of NY unveiled as Spotify's latest US Radar artist

Spotify’s global emerging artists initiative Radar has announced its newest partnership with JI The Prince Of NY.

The East Coast rapper becomes the second 2020 US Radar artist following Alaina Castillo.

“Our team is excited to announce its partnership with JI The Prince Of NY for its Radar program," said Carl Chery, Spotify’s head of urban, “We look forward to helping develop the career of one of the most promising new rappers in the game."

Ned Monahan, Spotify’s head of global hits, continues, “We’re proud to be championing world-class talent through our global marketing and editorial teams with Radar. JI has built a devoted fanbase, which is ready to support him as he continues to grow and attain a broader audience. We couldn't be more excited to be a part of this development.”

Spotify will support JI The Prince Of NY’s further success through the Radar programme’s original content, third party partnerships, features on the On Our Radar and Rap Caviar playlists, a Spotify Singles recording, album release support, and marketing and social promotion across each tentpole initiative.

The rapper's single Need Me, is now climbing past 89 million streams on the platform, while Love Scars and Proud Of Me total over 300m streams. He is set to release his new EP, Welcome To G Starr Vol. 1, on July 17.

“I am excited to be presented with this global opportunity... with all of Spotify’s support, it’s just adding fuel to our jet pack,” said JI The Prince Of NY. “I don’t plan on going anywhere and people will need to get used to me.”

Since RADAR launched, Spotify has supported and helped to spotlight breakthrough artists such as Castillo, Agnes Nunes (Brazil), Lous & The Yakuza (Belgium) and Chaii (Iran).