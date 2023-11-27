Jillian Gerngross exits Amazon Music after a decade at the streaming service

Jillian Gerngross has exited Amazon Music after a decade in various roles at the streaming service.

For the last three years, Gerngross has served as general manager and director, Amazon Music: Europe, Australia and New Zealand. She left Amazon last week after more than 12 years at the wider company.

Gerngross has joined the tech firm and smartphone manufacturer Nothing as VP of marketing.

At Amazon, Gerngross was a senior executive leading the online giant's music businesses across Europe, Australia & New Zealand, including the Amazon Music subscription service, livestreaming on Twitch and Prime Video, music merch e-commerce, and CDs & vinyl e-commerce.

Posting on LinkedIn, Jillian Gerngross thanked Paul Firth, Ryan Redington and Steve Boom for their “unending mentorship and support”.

“I have been overwhelmed by the kind words and well wishes from my Amazon Music team over a (very long) six-month notice period, and especially in these final days,” she added. “A few have asked what I am taking away from my time with the company, and the biggest learning (or reminder) is this – who you choose to work with is one of the most important decisions you can ever make, and if you’re really, really, really lucky you’ll end up working with a team that is as wonderful as mine.

“I’d like to thank my direct leadership team (Javier Vilarino, Craig Strachan, Reetinder Malhotra, Laura Lukanz, Ulrich Jaerkel, Roberto Piola, Claire Imoucha, Thomas Duglet) and all of the individuals on their teams, for their contributions to the business and, importantly, for the significant impact they have had on my journey.”