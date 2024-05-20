Jukebox agency's influencer marketing division rolls out Live At Your Event content capture service

Jukebox’s influencer marketing agency, The Tribes, is rolling out a new content capture and amplification service.

Live At Your Event provides a 360 solution to film, edit and post content live, helping to drive viral engagement of a festival, brand, event or artist activity in real time.

The Tribes has a network of 350-plus channels with a combined reach of more than 40 million. It works with community channels across Instagram and TikTok.

The network has helped launch and promote new projects, releases, events, festivals and more, generating organic viral engagement. Last year The Tribes delivered more than 950 million views across campaigns for clients including Universal Music, Spinnin, Defected, Afterlife, Sony Music, Paradise, Amnesia Ibiza, SXM Festival, Arc Festival, Tek Support, Artbat, Vintage Culture, Warner Music and more.

Having worked with events and artists across Europe, the US and South America, The Tribes aims to make engaging content going viral. With social media rule changes and algorithm updates, more focus is now on original content rather than just reposting.

Live At Your Event now expands The Tribes’ offering, with a team dispatched to provide an on-site content capture solution, as well as the ability to edit, distribute and amplify that content instantaneously or immediately after the event.

It has never been more important to work with social media specialists to capture those key special moments that will drive online viral engagement Josh Karpf

Josh Karpf, Jukebox managing director, said: “Working with some of the biggest events, venues and artists all over the world, we regularly noticed a lack of strong and engaging content available to use across social media. Clients often either don’t have a dedicated on site social content team or alternatively, bring in videographers to capture this. But with viral engagement margins being so fine in terms of what does and doesn’t engage, coupled with Instagram’s and TikTok’s algorithms increasingly favouring original content, it has never been more important to work with social media specialists to capture those key special moments that will drive online viral engagement.

“Our team does exactly that, capturing the best possible bespoke content to promote your music, artist, event or festival, amplified across our network of the biggest and best engaged organic community channels, providing a cost effective and complete 360 solution that delivers unrivalled engagement and showcases our clients the way they deserve to be.”

Alongside Live At Your Event, Jukebox’s Tribes TV platform has grown since launching in 2023, delivering exclusive on-site, backstage and behind-the-scenes content for a range of events, festivals and artists including promo videos, vox pops and interviews, clocking up over 20 million views across Instagram and TikTok.

Alex Jukes, CEO of Jukebox, said: “It’s been an exciting year for The Tribes and we continue to roll out new products to help our clients get the most engagement possible across our platforms. It’s all about posting live in the moment, or literally after an event finishes, as users and followers want to know what just happened that weekend or at that gig. We are finding content explodes the faster you post it and we know exactly what needs to be posted and the trends that are constantly changing.”