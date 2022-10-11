Jukebox appoints Josh Karpf to MD role as it builds Web3 business

Jukebox PR has promoted Josh Karpf to the new role of managing director and further expanded the company’s new web3 division.

Karpf, formerly Ministry Of Sound brand manager, has been driving the growth of the firm as director of operations since joining in 2020.

Josh Karpf said: “The last couple years have seen us evolve and grow at an exponential rate, building an incredible team across our multiple divisions which has put us at the forefront of the music, lifestyle, tech and Web3 industries to name a few and I couldn’t be more excited to take on the role of MD and lead our team as we continue our expansion.”

Following the growth in the Web3 division in the last year, Chris Alderton has been appointed head of Web3. The company now works with over 20 clients in this space, covering everything from Web3 strategy and NFT ticketing to full blockchain and incubator projects, as well as working on high-profile campaigns for the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Warner Music, Seatlab NFT, Frontier X, Stage, Forj, Caduceus, Blockchain, Volta XR, Logan Paul and many more.

Jukebox now operates across festival & event PR, artist & label PR, brand partnerships, activations & sponsorship, Web3 PR, strategy & community management, event programming and social media/influencer marketing, with a network of over 30 million followers across Instagram and TikTok.

This summer, Jukebox has managed to deliver press campaigns for over 120 festivals and standalone events. Clients include Hideout Festival, We Are FSTVL, SXM Festival, Amnesia Ibiza, Terminal V, In It Together, Reggaeland, Hide & Seek, Forbidden Forest, Echoes From Agartha, MOGA Festival and many more.

Jukebox has also launched its own brand partnerships & sponsorship division, developing and delivering campaigns and activations for a variety of brands and events, such as the Seatlab NFT x Lost Village collaboration and Void x Hideout Festival collaboration, as well as exclusively overseeing and securing sponsorship opportunities for a number of events and festivals both across the UK and beyond.

Jukebox’s exclusive influencer network The Tribes delivered over 500 campaigns in the last year, promoting new music, festivals, artists, products and more to an engaged and exclusive audience of more than 30 million across over 60 channels, as well as a 70-plus strong network of TikTok creators, influencers and community driven pages.