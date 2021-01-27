Jukebox unveils rebrand for 2021

Jukebox PR has revealed details of a rebrand, with founder Alex Jukes celebrating a complete overhaul of the business as it heads into 2021.

Jukebox PR formed 13 years ago and now covers marketing, social media, influencer management alongside its traditional music press work. The company is working with its festival clients as live events prepare to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic and is focusing its energies on launching new acts amidst the restrictions.

Jukebox founder Alex Jukes said: "With branding that truly reflects our ambitions and attitudes, plus our incredibly exciting new offers, Jukebox is well placed to blast the first new festivals and worldwide events of the post-pandemic era into the stratosphere."

Muuv Creative’s Dan Healy, who worked on the Jukebox rebrand, added: "Working with Jukebox, you can really see it’s a ‘think outside the box’ kind of company. You can feel the passion for what they do. Their experience, global relationships and optimism help them react and adapt to the daily challenges of the fast paced music PR world. It’s chaotic, fast and bold. Plus the energy they have and the drive was infectious and the design now reflects that across every touchpoint."

The rebrand encompasses a new website, brand film and social media strategy. Jukebox is focusing on international livestreams, virtual festivals, apps and online software to help emerging DJs and producers and various influencer projects including The Tribes network.

It has adopted a data-driven approach to promotion. According to a press release, Jukebox has, “ditched the old PR style of chasing online news and review links and now offers hard facts”.

Across PR and The Tribes Netwoek, Jukebox’s client base includes events such as SXM Festival, Junction 2 and Electric Zoo alongside artists such as Artbat, Charlotte de Witte and Agoria. The company also works alongside Armada, Sony Music, Warner Music and Universal.