Justin Bieber to play first live TikTok concert on Valentine's Day

Justin Bieber is to perform the first ever live concert on TikTok.

Airing on Sunday, February 14 in the US, it will be available for UK fans at 2am on February 15. The Valentine’s Day performance will then be repeated at 7pm GMT on February 16.

Journals Live From The Drew House is the first ever single-artist, full-length concert performance to air live on TikTok. It will feature Justin Bieber’s first performance of songs from his 2013 digital release Journals.

The announcement follows the licensing deal between TikTok and UMG. Bieber is signed to the major.

"I’m excited to bring this show to life,” said Justin Bieber. “Journals is one of my favorite projects and I’ve never performed it live. I’m grateful to TikTok for helping me to bring this show to everyone on Valentine’s Day."

Bieber has more than 19.6 million followers on TikTok. He is currently trending worldwide with his Benny Blanco collaboration Lonely, which has over 842,000 video creations and more than five billion video views.