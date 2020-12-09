Kanye West, Sarah Harding, Russell Watson top Google Search results for artists in 2020

Google has announced the biggest artists of 2020 based purely on search results in the UK.

While coronavirus and the US election were the top trending queries in the UK, Kanye West was the only artist to make an impact on Google Searches for news events and celebrities. Alongside music releases, the US rapper was in the news this year for his Twitter rant about his UMG contract and an abortive bid for the US Presidency.

Former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding was the No.2 artist on Google Search, following her announcement that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Russell Watson was in third place thanks to his appearance on I’m A Celebrity.

Bugzy Malone was in fourth place. As well as a memorable appearance in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, the rapper (real name Aaron Davis) was in the news after being injured in a quad bike accident.

Philip Schofield, Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic were this year’s top three trending celebrities. BBC Radio 1 DJ and I’m A Celebrity contestant Jordan North took fourth place.

Other queries which had UK users turning to Google Search include searches for the lyrics to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP. The No.1 single was the most Googled lyrics of 2020 in the UK.

Kirstin Wright, a Google Trends expert, said: “The 2020 Year in Search lists not only reveal the most popular trends from the past 12 months, but also give insight into the biggest events in the news, politics, sports, entertainment and popular lockdown trends. As people continue to look for information in new and different ways, Google Search keeps evolving to make the world’s information accessible and useful to all.”

Google Search UK Top 10 musicians

1 Kanye West

2 Sarah Harding

3 Russell Watson

4 Bugzy Malone

5 Grimes

6 Duffy

7 Meghan Trainor

8 Wiley

9 Nicola Roberts

10 Hrvy