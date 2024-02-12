Karta launches studio dedicated to in-game experiences in Zepeto platform

Karta has launched its own studio dedicated to creating bespoke in-game experiences in Zepeto, Asia’s largest metaverse platform.

It follows the launch of Karta’s own Fortnite studio six months ago, headed up by gaming personality Leven2K.

The London-based company, which helps brands, artists and sports teams connect with the huge audiences in virtual worlds, was founded in July 2021 by Erik Londré and music business veteran Tony Barnes.

Karta said it aims to bring its “visually stunning experiences and results-driven approach” to the fashion-focused avatar platform, with the first project for a global major brand already in production. The new studio is headed up by lead 3D artist Dominique Sosseh, who has played a key role in Karta's growth over the past year.

Zepeto, the largest metaverse platform in Asia, boasts a user base of over 400 million and an average of 20m monthly active users. Unlike other leading metaverse platforms, it has a predominantly female audience.

The platform has become a global virtual fashion marketplace with a community of 3.6m creators. Since its inception in 2018, more than 2.5 billion virtual items have been sold.

Luxury fashion giants Gucci, Christian Dior, Nike, Ralph Lauren, makeup brand NARS Cosmetics and others, have all integrated their line of products for users to try on virtually. Since Zepeto’s initial collaboration with Gucci in 2021, over 800,000 Gucci items have been sold and Christian Louboutin showcased its SS21 collection exclusively on the platform.

Zepeto has a passionate community with its own culture and expression Erik Londré

Erik Londré, CEO of Karta, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the launch of our latest expansion – our new Zepeto studio. We see huge potential in the platform and the studio team we are building around Dominique Sosseh. Just like the other platforms Karta works on, Zepeto has a passionate community with its own culture and expression that we cannot wait to help our clients and partners connect with in a meaningful way.”

Dominique Sosseh, lead 3D artist of new Zepeto studio, said: “I am so excited to be part of the team working on Zepeto. Zepeto is different to other metaverse platforms, allowing us to work with a different range of clients and focus on a different audience than that of Fortnite or Roblox. I love its visual style, and its focus on self-expression. As the biggest virtual fashion marketplace in the world, I think it is a platform every brand, especially those with a strong focus on a female audience, should be aware of.”

In 2023, Karta built the Twice Square fan-hub for K-pop megastars Twice, which had more than 50m visits. The metaverse studio also worked on Blackpink The Palace in Roblox, and on Spotify Wrapped, to gamify the listening habits of Spotify users and bring it into the metaverse.

Most recently, Karta announced the launch of Nicki Minaj’s Gag City on Roblox, to celebrate her Pink Friday 2 album launch in December.

Jay Lee, chief ecosystem officer at Zepeto, said: “The achievements of Karta in crafting outstanding Roblox experiences alongside K-pop artists such as Blackpink and Twice make me highly optimistic about their venture into Zepeto. Their profound understanding of artists and their fan communities, combined with an adept approach to engaging the younger audience who grew up with games and virtual realms, sets the stage for continued success.”