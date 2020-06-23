KISS announce all-new breakfast show, Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely to launch revamp on August 3

KISS has today (June 22) announced an all-new Breakfast Show fronted by Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, which is set to launch later this summer on August 3.The duo – who shot to fame in the dance group Diversity – previously joined weekends on KISS in 2019.

The duo replace outgoing KISS Breakfast co-hosts Daisy Maskell and Tom Green, who first took over the slot on Jan 2, 2019.

Daisy Maskell has landed her own slot on sister station KISS Fresh, where she will take charge of the Breakfast Show from July 13.

The station confirmed that Tom Green has “decided to move on from KISS to explore new opportunities.”

An official press release stated: “Listeners can expect to hear the freshest new music as well as the biggest anthems each morning to get hyped for the day ahead. Sharing stories from their lives, the guys will make their own circle of mates part of the show – from the biggest KISS artists, to their barber who has a story for every occasion.”

Speaking about the announcement in a joint statement, Banjo and Kiely said: “This is major! The minute we stepped into KISS last year, it felt like coming home. We grew up listening to the station, vibing off the playlist and we feel it just ‘gets’ us. We couldn’t be anymore gassed to get to host the Breakfast show in an exciting new era for KISS.”

Rebecca Frank, content director for the KISS Network added: “Jordan and Perri have the sort of authentic chemistry that only two best mates can create. Bringing their positive, energetic spirit to everything they do, together they concoct the perfect formula for breakfast radio and we can’t wait for our KISS audience to hear them in action every morning.”

