KISS launch revamped weekend schedule

KISS has today (August 28) unveiled a fresh weekend schedule, with Charlie Powell, Swarzy Macaly, Alex Mansuroglu, Sam Darlston & Omah Howard all featuring on the new look line-up launching on the week commencing September 7.

Brand new pairing Sam and Omah are both previous winners of ‘KISS Chosen One’, the nationwide search which scours the UK for the freshest and most exciting new presenter talent. It will be Omah’s first regular show on the main KISS station, joining 2015 KISS Chosen One winner Sam, who previously presented late nights on the station and on KISS Fresh, for their 2-5pm show.

KISS evening host Alex Mansuroglu now launches a new mid-morning show on the station from 11am-2pm, while listeners will also be able to find Swarzy Macaly on the station on Sunday mornings as well as Saturday, as her breakfast slot moves to 8-11am. KISS Fresh and KISS Saturday evening host Charlie Powell joins the line-up for an early weekend breakfast show from 6-8am.

Elsewhere on the station, Tatum McGreal formerly of Radio Wave joins the station as host of new early Breakfast show, while hot off the new Breakfast show with Daisy Maskell at KISS Fresh, Swarzy Macaly will take on 3-7pm on the digital station on weekdays. Tinea Taylor moves from KISS Fresh to host KISSTORY 1-5pm.

Speaking about the launch, Rebecca Frank, content director for KISS Network said: “With our all-new Breakfast Show with Jordan & Perri feeling all kinds of right as it approaches a month on air, these schedule changes mark another significant stage in our mission at KISS to connect with a diverse 15-35 audience up and down the UK. Our new weekend squad is something we’re really proud of; a passionate team of presenters united by a love of music, making you laugh and being there for you on your days off. Our new weekends on KISS are about fun, friendship and musical fire! We’re also super proud to welcome Tatum McGreal to the KISS family this September; never short of a one-liner to make you laugh, and a perspective on life so real you can’t wait to hear her take on that day’s happenings. Your perfect early morning mate to fire you up for the weekday ahead. We hope to continue being there for our audience when they need us the most in these unforgettable times.”

The new KISS weekend schedule is as follows:

0600-0800 - Charlie Powell

0800-1100 - Swarzy Macaly

1100-1400 - Alex Mansuroglu

1400-1700 - Sam Darlston & Omah Howard

The news follows the recent launch of the brand-new KISS Breakfast Show with Jordan and Perri last month.