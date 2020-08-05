KISS to host special livestream show on TikTok

KISS has announced that it will be using TikTok to host a special livestream show this Friday (August 7) to raise awareness of its new Breakfast Show – hosted by Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely – while also celebrating TikTok's second birthday in the UK this month.

The livestream will air at 10am on Friday August 7 on KISS’s TikTok channel and run until 5pm. It will be also pre-promoted across KISS and TikTok’s platform from Wednesday (Aug 5) this week.

A press release stated: “The after-party-style stream will include a live Q&A with Jordan and Perri, appearances from KISS music artists and challenges with TikTok creators, including science experiment creator Shauni, trainer designer SurfaceLdn, football fan Ben Black, dance creator Donel, the UK’s biggest content creator, HollyH and Jordan’s big brother and Diversity lead Ashley Banjo.”

Speaking about the livestream, Rebecca Frank, content director, KISS, said: “Since lockdown we’ve seen our audience’s wants, needs and priorities change and at KISS we want to continue to develop along with them, introducing new shows, line-ups and events. Our new KISS Breakfast show with Jordan and Perri has already proven successful and we’re so excited to share this livestream on TikTok and bring it to another level.”

Simon Kilby, chief revenue officer, Radio, added: “Similar to TikTok’s community, we’ve seen the consumption of radio increase significantly since lockdown and it continue to stay strong as restrictions start to ease. As we know that music, social media and dance are huge passion points and uniting factors for both TikTok and KISS’s audiences, this partnership couldn’t be more perfect.”

Normanno Pisani, head of media partnerships UK, TikTok, said: “This month TikTok is celebrating its second birthday and we're thrilled that KISS is celebrating with us for this special LIVE event. In two short years, the TikTok community has brought creativity and music together in unpredictable and engaging ways, with TikTok LIVEs serving as an exciting format to show behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen content. Perri and Jordan are some of our top TikTok creators and we can't wait to see how they will bring their creativity to radio."