KSI confirms Roblox performance and virtual Q&A

Roblox is to host KSI’s first Launch Party on the platform.

BMG, Proper Loud, MBA Live and KSI have partnered with Roblox on the interactive experience on August 13 (midnight UK time on Friday night). It will then be repeated every hour throughout the weekend until 7am on Monday (August 16).

The interactive experience will showcase a performance from KSI and feature songs from his No.1 album, All Over The Place. It will be followed by a VIP after party experience for fans, including an exclusive virtual Q&A, on Saturday, August 14, all on the Roblox platform. Additional times for the after party throughout the weekend will be announced by KSI on social media.

“All Over the Place is a once-in-a-lifetime album that takes you on an adventure that will be remembered for years to come,” said KSI. “So we needed to host an equally memorable Launch Party bringing all aspects of my journey together, from boxing to music to the fans that support me through it all. I can’t wait to welcome my fans into this virtual experience and connect in a way we’ve never done before.”

The Launch Party takes place under the London Eye on a boxing ring themed dance floor. Before the Launch Party premieres, Roblox users will be able to hop into cars and race each other through the streets of London as well as purchase exclusive virtual merchandise, including three limited edition items.

It's a great creative opportunity for team KSI and Roblox to do something unique Mams Taylor

“We are delighted to be hosting the chart topping and multi-talented KSI’s first launch party on Roblox in partnership with BMG,” said Jon Vlassopulos, VP and global head of Music for Roblox. “I can’t wait to race around London and join the exclusive VIP after party that will connect KSI with fans from all corners of the globe, this is a great example of how Roblox Launch Parties bring together millions of fans in personal, engaging, interactive, and immersive ways.”

“At BMG, our approach is to look at things from the artist’s perspective,” said Christopher Ludwig, BMG VP global digital partnerships & strategy. “For KSI, this means being at the cutting edge of technology and remaining authentic and raw to reach his global, digital-native audience where they are. Roblox provided the perfect platform to immerse fans in the world of KSI, bringing to life his persona with a photo-realistic avatar and building a space to spotlight his talent and passions. We’re delighted to kick off our partnership with Roblox through this first activation and bring global fans into the KSI experience.”

President of Proper Loud and manager of KSI, Mams Taylor, added: “We are thrilled to be teaming up with Roblox. It's a great creative opportunity for team KSI and Roblox to do something unique and cross over both audiences, showcasing KSI's music and Roblox's awesome and fun platform.”

Roblox is working with artists that seek to promote new music, attract new fans and earn revenue. Opportunities range from experiences such as Launch Parties and Virtual Concerts to song distribution and virtual merchandise sales.

