KSI Launch Party among Roblox's top partner events of 2021

Roblox has issued data on its 2021 highlights including music partnerships.

The gaming platform has been steadily building its relationship with the music industry including virtual performances by artists on screens within the game or even as avatars.



A Year On Roblox revealed that its community grew from 32.6 million daily active users in 2020 to nearly 50m across 180 countries.

“In 2021, we also saw exceptional music artists and brands create their own experiences on the platform in partnership with Roblox,” said a statement.

Brand partner events hosted in 2021 had millions of visits and nearly a third (or more) visits from Roblox’s 17-plus audience. The top five events that engaged over 30% of visitors in the 17-year age group included the Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience at No.2 and the KSI Launch Party at No.3.

The Gucci Garden virtual fashion installation was the most popular with the age group.

Devon Thome, CEO of Melon, creators of the KSI Launch Party, said: “We thrive on artists’ creativity and it inspires us to push the boundaries of what our technology and avatars can do. Working with artists like KSI, we were able to create an experience that reached new audiences and brought fans to Roblox. The Melon studio is always striving to re-imagine what music experiences can be.”

In 2021, approximately 2.5 billion chat messages were sent and 17 million friendships were made on Roblox daily.

The median user on Roblox visited 40 unique experiences over the course of 2021, while 26,953 experiences reached 100,000 or more visits from users on the platform.

The United States is the country where users spent the most time engaging with Roblox, followed by Brazil and the UK.