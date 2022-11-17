Kwame Kwaten launches Web3 resource for breaking into the music business

Highly-respected British manager, music consultant, musician and record producer Kwame Kwaten is set to launch a new art and mentoring project – christened Kwanna – on Web3 music platform TokenTraxx on November 23.

An official press release states that Kwanna “bundles new music and artwork with educational utility.”

Created in collaboration with visual artist Anna Carlyle and music writer and producer Namali Kwaten, aka NK-OK, the curated audio-visual collection – which features an unreleased track and 12 unique designs – will provide a mentorship platform for professionals to learn and interact.

The twelve unique pieces of music accompanied by animation will be released as digital collectibles featuring traditional Ghanaian names, with editions of 20 each.

Speaking about the launch, Kwaten – who owns artist management and consultancy company Ferocious Talent, and is a co-founder of non-profit organisation Cr8ing Vision – said: “Usually when I mentor or lecture – it's two-way. Sure, I give lessons but I learn just as much from doing it. That is ultimately why I do it. The curated audio-visual artwork created in collaboration with NK-OK and Anna Carlyle means that the collectible hits you from several different angles. I love that it's new!”

Each Kwanna Vol 1 collectible – which is minted on the Polygon chain for $25 – enables access to Kwame’s Music Business Insights, an online masterclass split into two groups of up to 120 attendees.

The press release added: “All alumni will be invited to join a token-gated Telegram channel to interact and collaborate, in addition to being granted early access to Kwame’s future sessions. By purchasing three or six collectibles from the upcoming release, attendees will be able to access additional benefits, including having their music or project reviewed and discussed in the Insights session. One of the projects under review will be chosen for the Golden Ticket, an hour-long one-to-one session with Kwame.”

Five of the art x music collectibles will be reserved for giveaways. The masterclass will be offered to those who take the initiative to authentically connect and engage on social media.

Commenting on Kwame's upcoming release and his experiential approach to mentorship, Jason Lamont, head of music strategy of TokenTraxx said: “Kwame is indisputably one of the UK’s most respected and revered music industry professionals. TokenTraxx is honoured to be working with him to push the boundaries in Web3 and to continue our mission to support artists and talent exploring this space by creating new and exciting ways to connect with audiences and unlock the value of their work.”

You can revisit our most recent interview with Kwame Kwaten here.