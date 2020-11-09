Kylie Minogue stars in Roxi advertising campaign

Kylie Minogue has joined Robbie Williams as a shareholder at UK streaming service Roxi.

Minogue, who is chasing No.1 with new album Disco, will also star in the new Roxi TV campaign which debuts nationwide on over 100 UK TV channels later this week.

Minogue is the latest high-profile artist to back Roxi joining the likes of Robbie Williams, Sheryl Crow, Alesha Dixon and investors including McLaren’s Ron Dennis, Saracens RFC owner Nigel Wray, U2’s former manager Paul McGuinness and Mark Gretton the former CTO of TomTom.

Minogue also joins the company as a Roxi curator sharing her exclusive playlists on the service.

Kylie Minogue said: “Music is my life’s great passion and I’m excited to be joining Robbie, Sheryl and the rest of the curation ream at Roxi. I can’t wait to share my playlists and the music I love with you all on Roxi.”

Roxi CEO Rob Lewis said: “We’re delighted to welcome Kylie to Roxi. She’s the world’s favourite Australian export and has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide with seven No.1s in the UK alone. Having Kylie join the team at Roxi will help us to deliver on our vision to get everyone listening together, singing together, dancing together, playing together, with Roxi.”

The TV campaign features Minogue singing new single Magic. The advert features a family living room that is magically transformed into a nightclub dance floor, yoga studio, quiz show studio and, with the assistance of Minogue, a concert stadium.

With more than 350 million impacts broadcast between its debut this week and December 21, 2020, Roxi’s ad will run on over 100 TV channels including the whole Sky portfolio, multiple Sky Movies and Sky Sport channels, plus Channel 5, Discovery Network and most music channels.

Kylie’s appointment follows the Roxi’s recent rollout of its unique music entertainment experience to millions of UK homes through Sky Q.