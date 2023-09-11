Leeds marketing agency One Nine Nine names Andy Buchan as head of content

Leeds marketing agency One Nine Nine has appointed Andy Buchan as head of content.

Founded in 2019 by managing director Barnaby Patchett and director of digital James Bevan, One Nine Nine’s music and entertainment clients include DJ Annie Mac, Blur’s Damon Albarn and actor/musician Riz Ahmed.

Recent projects include working on albums by Riz Ahmed and Daniel Avery, as well as Annie Macmanus's debut novel Mother Mother.

With their client roster expanding across their music business and their sustainability division, Buchan has been appointed as the agency’s first head of content.

Barnaby Patchett said: “With our sustainability division continuing to grow, now is the ideal time to expand our agency and bring in Andy Buchan as our head of content. He’s an experienced journalist and editor and brings a wealth of knowledge from the print, digital and data worlds. It's very satisfying to see the team develop as we build on our strong reputation by delivering results for flagship global clients across the entertainment, food and sustainability sectors.”

Buchan established his print career in Dubai, including becoming features editor at Time Out and writing for music titles. Since returning to the UK, he’s headed up campaigns for HSBC and has ghost-written the autobiography of Back To Basics promoter Dave Beer.