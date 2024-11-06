Levellr raises $1.75m in funding and appoints chairman

Levellr has raised around $1.75 million from a group of music, video games and media industry investors.

The backers for the community management and insights tool used to manage Discord communities include Mitch Lasky, ex-Nexon CEO Owen Mahoney, Fuel Ventures, Colopl Next and Dylan Collins’ LFG Holdings, as well as senior executives from Krafton, Riot Games, Amazon, EA and SuperAwesome.

Levellr also announced that Dylan Collins, the entrepreneur behind companies including SuperAwesome, Jolt and Demonware, is joining the company as chairman.

With more than 200 million monthly active users, Discord has become a key digital engagement space for Gen Z and Gen Alpha. The value of Discord communities is increasingly being realised across gaming, music and media organisations.

Levellr provides software tools and services, including professional community managers, marketing, partnerships & licensing, customer support, engineering & commercial teams.

Levellr’s Discord tools have been used by teams for Fred Again.., Maisie Peters, Ólafur Arnalds and Fall Out Boy, among others.

Tom Gayner (pictured), co-founder and CEO, said: “As community and superfan engagement has become increasingly important for revenue growth, we’re incredibly pleased to raise capital from angel investors who see and deal with some of these challenges daily. Rising UA [user acquisition] costs and the excess of opportunity for players and consumers is creating astonishing bottlenecks around customer acquisition, which has woken the industry up to the importance of community platforms. Discord is an incredible space for community engagement and we’re excited to be contributing towards that ecosystem.”