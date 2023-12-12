Levellr reveals how superfans on Discord drive Spotify streaming

Levellr has revealed data insights on how Discord users are driving Spotify streams.

Discord has become an increasingly powerful fan platform for the music industry. Superfans are increasingly important for revenue growth with Goldman Sachs highlighting their crucial contribution.

Levellr is a platform that works with labels and artists to build fan communities via instant messaging platforms and forums, including Discord and Telegram. Crush Ventures recently led a $1 million pre-seed funding round, a capital injection that will see Levellr scale across multiple new industries and markets.

Levellr recently launched a Spotify integration tool, which enables fans to correct directly to the streaming service from within Discord. The dashboard tool shows total Spotify streams, as well as the total number of streamers, daily streams per user, and more.

As a result of that data integration, Levellr is able to reveal the scale of Discord’s contribution to Spotify streaming volume.

The tech company’s bot technology has proven that Discord users with Spotify connected in Levellr communities stream an average of 22 plays per day while online in Discord.

Some 62% of all Levellr community users have Spotify connected with Discord, which shows a significant habit of listening to music when on the platform.

In Levellr communities alone on Discord, members stream 1.3 million tracks per day, 40m tracks per month and 489m tracks per year.

Based on its own data from the Spotify integration, Levellr has estimated the total Spotify streaming value of Discord to the music industry. According to Levellr’s figures, average estimated streams per day are 361m, valued at $1.45m for music artists and rights-holders (Levellr’s calculation is based on $4,000 per million Spotify streams).

The average estimated streams per month via Discord are 10.98bn ($43.95m), which means the streaming figure for the year while connected to Discord is 131bn ($528m in revenue).

The numbers we've seen from our Spotify integration are eye-popping and show a significant habit of streaming when hanging out on Discord Tom Gayner

Levellr's bot technology can also reward fans for listening to their favourite artists, by connecting Spotify streams to XP points (experience points), driving more streams through gamification in Discord servers.

“The music industry has collectively talked about Discord being a home for their artists’ superfans over the past 24 months, but they've not been able to prove it with data,” said Tom Gayner, CEO & co-founder, Levellr. “The numbers we've seen from our Spotify integration are eye-popping and show a significant habit of streaming when hanging out on Discord. We can now show the industry what fans are listening to in their Discord servers whilst rewarding fans for listening to their favourite artists, in turn driving more streams.”

The impact of superfans can also be crucial for chart campaigns, such as Maisie Peters’ successful push for No.1 with The Good Witch.

“Dedicated fan communities play a pivotal role in our work at Atlantic UK,” said Fiona McAuley, head of audience, Atlantic Records UK. “Levellr's tools have proven immensely valuable for communities such as Fred Again.. and Maisie Peters. The addition of their new Spotify integration is providing true ROI on Discord. We've been amazed at how highly engaged those core Discord fans are, which we are seeing translated into a significant amount of streams.”

“Being able to take a deeper look into fans’ streaming habits allows us to understand the importance of growing online communities and the fans within them,” said Luke Smith, digital marketing manager RCA Records. “Having easily accessible superfan streaming data at your fingertips is an incredibly powerful tool. The ability to gain deeper insights into what Bring Me The Horizon's superfans are listening to, identify the top streamers and reward them for their fandom is just one way we are utilising the new feature.”