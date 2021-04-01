Lewis Capaldi launches NFT card collectibles and ticketed event

Lewis Capaldi has teamed with Bondly on a collectible card experience via NFTs in a new game that launches this month.

There will be a number of opportunities for fans to access unique perks designed by Capaldi over the coming months. There will also be a chance to enter the game and participate for free.

A number of card owners will be able attend a private and intimate in-person NFT ticketed event next year. The collection is also in Partnership with Nordoff Robbins.

A portion of the event tickets will be set aside as incentives, with rewards for achieving different levels within Capaldi’s collectible card game.

The latest NFT and music partnership comes amid a huge buzz about collectibles, which were under discussion at the Music Week Tech Summit.

Bondly has previously launched a music album NFT by music artist PelleK, as well as drops of unreleased music by Tory Lanez.

In a statement, Bondly said it is “breaking new ground again by being the first to ticket a live music event as an NFT”.

Bondly offers a turnkey solution including NFT strategy, gamification, art and design, and a complete tech stack including NFT minting, branded storefronts and a marketplace.

Lewis Capaldi said: "I’m absolutely buzzing to be launching these trading cards with the incredible team over at Bondly. This has been something I’ve been really excited about for a while and have been working on the game behind the scenes so it’s great to be able to finally announce this to everyone!”

Liam Boyd, CEO of Music at Bondly, said:“It’s unbelievably exciting to be working with Lewis Capaldi, who has achieved an incredible amount in such a short space of time. Not only will we be launching his collectible card game, which is fantastic, but also be partnered together on the very first NFT ticketed music event. This intimate event where fans will be able to have just themselves, Lewis and other card holders in an amazing location is definitely a once in a lifetime experience. The fact that we are able to support a great charity like Nordoff Robbins at the same time, is really the icing on the cake."