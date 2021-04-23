Lewis Capaldi reveals NFT offers including exclusive second album playback, secret gig and lifetime guest list

Lewis Capaldi has announced more details of his NFT release – the Fat Sexy Collectible Card Experience’ NFT.

The digital cards launch on Friday, April 30 at 6pm via capaldi.digital.

There will be five digital card tiers available, all extremely limited and increasing in rarity as the tiers progress - Bronze, Silver, Gold, Obsidian and Red. Prices start at £29.00.

Lewis Capaldi has captured six personas that he’s taken the form of during his career and created holographic collectible characters from them: Lewis Calamari, Sky Leopard, Queen Capaldi, Lewis Cashpaldi, America's Sweetheart, Loois Capaldi and Sketch-A-Lewis. Each character is accompanied by audio narration from Capaldi.

Capaldi has curated a range of perks available to each card owner including ticket giveaways, physical holographic cards and a chance to be the first person to join him in the studio while he writes a song for his forthcoming album. Another card owner will be the first in the world to hear his highly-anticipated second album when it’s complete.

Capaldi and Bondly recently announced that the cards would allow access to an NFT ticketed event, which is now confirmed to be taking place early next year at a UK location where Capaldi will be previewing ‘work in progress’ new material in an intimate location to less than 250 attendees.

The unique red card will be auctioned with the winner receiving lifetime guest list access for each and every Lewis Capaldi headline show they wish to attend forever.

Bondly offers a turnkey solution including NFT strategy, gamification, art and design, and a complete tech stack including NFT minting, branded storefronts and a marketplace.

Lewis Capaldi is one of many artists exploring the commercial possibilities of NFTs for music. He has also joined forces once again with long term charity partner Nordoff Robbins, with a percentage of the proceeds of the Collectible Card Experience going towards supporting the charity’s music therapy initiatives.

Lewis Capaldi said: “I’ve been buzzing about the endless opportunities of using this technology to do some class things which can really develop over time. I’m very excited to be doing the first ever show for people who own the cards! If the worst comes to the worst, a few people will own a digital card of me dressed as an octopus so it’s a win win situation I’m sure you’ll agree.”