Lianne La Havas to play ticketed Roundhouse livestream

Lianne La Havas is to play a ticketed Roundhouse livestream gig on July 15. Tickets for the livestream went on sale at 9am today (June 26).

ATC has launched a new company to monetise livestream performances while venues are unable to open to the public for concerts, as a result of the coronavirus.

The company launched a geo-blocked livestream series with a Laura Marling performance at the Union Chapel. Tickets for the virtual event were strictly limited. The venue was empty apart from a skeletal crew of sound, camera, lighting, and limited staff operating under social distancing measures.

La Havas’ is ATC’s second ticketed livestream performance with more to be announced. Tickets will not be limited for this livestream.

Originally due to play a show at the Roundhouse venue in London prior to lockdown, La Havas has chosen this venue to play a one-off solo live show which will include new songs from her forthcoming self-titled album. Album and ticket bundles are available.

All La Havas’ proceeds from the show will go to Black Lives Matter–related organisations.

This multi camera, one-off performance will be broadcast via YouTube and time-zoned to specific regions. It will air at 8pm in the UK on July 15.