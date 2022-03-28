Lickd expands senior leadership team with new hires

Lickd has announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with a series of new hires from across the entertainment industry.

The platform provides video creators on YouTube and other UGC services with access to fully licensed chart and stock music.

Roshni Patel has joined Lickd as finance director. With previous roles held at Universal Music Group and EMI, Patel will be responsible for putting in place strategic and financial guidance to help continue Lickd’s growth in the industry.

Alongside Patel, John Bowman will be taking on the newly-created role of e-commerce director. Formerly at Nintendo, where he spent six years as head of e-commerce marketing, Bowman’s remit includes overall management of Lickd’s conversion and retention strategy.

Supporting these two director appointments are Ian Samuel, who has been brought on as partnerships director, and Olly Lynch as marketing director. With previous positions held at Brave Bison, TBP and Fanbytes, Samuel will be tasked with building out Lickd’s partner pipeline both in the entertainment and technology sectors. Lynch, who is ex-Travelport and Omnico Group, will work to ensure that Lickd has a fully integrated marketing strategy as it continues to target the creator space.

We are absolutely delighted to be in a position to be hiring some of the best minds in the industry Paul Sampson

These four new hires follow on from the appointment of Neil Francis as commercial & operations director earlier this year. After seven years at YouTube, Francis joined Lickd to manage the senior leadership team and capitalise on a period of substantial growth for the business.

Lickd recently secured £5.1m in funding from investors such as Warner Music Group and Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite.

Paul Sampson, CEO at Lickd, said: “After a period of solid growth for the business we are absolutely delighted to be in a position to be hiring some of the best minds in the industry. With their combined experience we fully expect to see continued revenue growth, increased user acquisition and for us to continue to retain our market leader position in this space and diversify into others.”