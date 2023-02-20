Lickd launches metaverse catalogue partnership with Empire & Kobalt for Decentraland's Vegas City

Lickd has signed a deal with both Empire and Kobalt Music Group, who are licensing their music catalogues for Decentraland’s Vegas City.

Following last year’s Vegas City partnership for Lickd, the licensing company built a metaverse-enabled player and worked to curate background and featured music for it with both Empire and Kobalt’s catalogues, amongst others.

The music player is called ‘Chorus’ and is available across all venues and public spaces in the Vegas City district, delivering hundreds of genre and mood-specific playlists into the city’s attractions.

Launching in the LaLigaLand venue in Vegas City, Lickd will look to bridge the entertainment worlds of music and sport.

Paul Sampson, CEO of Lickd, said: “We’re thrilled that we’ve officially signed with Empire and Kobalt to deliver music to Vegas City, Decentraland. At the heart of everything we do at Lickd is innovation and the synergies between what we, Empire and Kobalt all envisaged being the scalable opportunity for music in the metaverse were clear. They agreed that the industry needs to act quickly and decisively to capitalise on that opportunity and what we’re announcing today is evidence of that.

“The growing popularity of the metaverse is inevitable and we continue to lead by example and deliver new offerings to our partners, customers and metaverse users alike.”

Lickd is a micro-licensing and music solutions business that already offers over a million songs from independent and major labels and publishers, pre-cleared, to a growing database of 130,000 social video content creators for user-generated content. In recent years, it has signed licensing deals with Warner Music Group, Merlin and Universal Music Group.

Lickd’s new product, Chorus, aims to provide a similar level of access to music to creators in the metaverse.

Derek Cournoyer, VP, global digital partnerships & emerging media at Kobalt Music Group, said: “As community building further transcends physical boundaries, music will continue to play a vital role in shaping shared experiences. We're thrilled to join forces with Lickd to help ensure that our songwriters, publishing clients, and their music thrive in this burgeoning digital universe of creation and experiences.”

Ghazi Shami, CEO and founder of Empire, said: “Empire prides itself on being an early adopter of new technology and culture, whether that’s in the physical world or the ever expanding digital landscape. Lickd has identified a problem and built a solution that allows us to bring our music and culture to the metaverse in a scalable fashion.”

All of the areas in the open source VR world, including LaLigaLand, will have music delivered by Lickd, curated by genre, theme and mood to suit the experience.

James Ashton, CEO of Vegas City, said: “It is exciting to think that people from around the globe can meet in the metaverse and hang out virtually to a backdrop of awesome music like they do every day in the physical world. We are delighted to roll this out in LaLigaLand and make it the first project in Decentraland to have this great service for the players of this gamified experience.”