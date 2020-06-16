Lickd partners with Universal on pre-cleared music for YouTube influencers

Lickd has announced a global deal with Universal Music Group for use of the recordings and publishing catalogues by YouTube influencers.

The Lickd platform provides video creators with access to pre-cleared music.

The new deal will provide YouTube content creators with access to a selection of new releases and tracks from the UMG label and publishing catalogues across multiple territories.

Lickd said the partnership extends creativity for influencers, and ensures that new and established artists can reach “highly-engaged audiences”.

The company has reported 100% month-on-month growth in creator sign ups, 89% growth in licences over the last quarter and 25,000-plus chart songs available for user-generated content.

Paul Sampson, CEO of Lickd, said: “Partnering with UMG [labels] and UMPG represents a huge step forward in the creation of a streamlined path for social content creators to access pre-cleared commercial music. This is one of many positive moves helping to craft a more artist, songwriter and creator-friendly world comprising of fair compensation and affordable licensing. This collaborative partnership will undoubtedly deliver new ways for creators and musicians to actively engage with fans globally.”

James Healy, SVP digital strategy and business development, UMG, added: "We’re delighted to enter into a partnership with Lickd at a time when UGC is experiencing exponential growth and music remains the number one passion point for many globally. UMG recognises that by embracing and connecting these creative forces, our artists, their fans, who themselves are content creators and today’s social content creators, we are enabling an environment of deeper collaboration and discovery, under a scalable model.”

Alex Ianev, senior director business development and digital at UMPG, said: “At a time when more and more people are consuming content, we are thrilled to be working with Lickd to deliver greater value to creators, artists and consumers. We look forward to continuing to support the creator industry and to seeing how this partnership will evolve.”

