Lickd secures £5.1 million in funding to drive global growth

Lickd has closed its latest round of investment, securing £5.1m in funding.

Led by the Nick Mason Group, the round also includes strategic investment from both Warner Music Group and Epic Games, creator of Fortnite.

Lickd’s deal with WMG will see it make its full catalogue of millions of songs available to content creators, further expanding Lickd’s library of tracks.

Lickd provides video creators on YouTube and other UGC platforms with fully licensed access to chart music.

Over the last 18 months, Lickd has signed partnership agreements with both WMG and Universal Music Group, in addition to a number of other brands in the content and entertainment space, including Epic Games. This series of funding will enable Lickd to amplify its commercial song library, as well as build its technology offering, international footprint and customer base.

Paul Sampson, CEO of Lickd, said: “We are thrilled to have closed this round at what is a pivotal time for Lickd. As the content creator space continues to expand, there is a huge opportunity for all types of business to invest in new areas and to work hand-in-hand with companies such as ours to positively transform the music industry. The ongoing support of the Nick Mason Group, combined with Epic and Warner coming on board, delivers a win-win for all – for Lickd as we continue to expand, for the creators who want commercial music to better monetise their content, for the artists who want to be paid fairly for their work and for the broader ecosystem as we create new ways to grow.”

Nick Mason added: “We invest in companies that combine transformational technology with strong industry knowledge, which Lickd has proven it has from the outset. Having these strategic partnerships in place from leading brands in the entertainment space is testament to both Lickd’s proposition and to its clout in the music and creator space. We are excited to be able to continue to support Paul and team and to remain a part of the company’s future.”