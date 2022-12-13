Lickd signs catalogue deal with Warner Chappell

Lickd has agreed a new partnership with Warner Chappell Music.

The collaboration will give YouTube creators access to the publisher’s full music catalogue, expanding the number of commercial tracks that can be used in their videos.

Through the Lickd music licensing platform, users will be able to add pre-cleared songs from WCM’s music catalogue to their YouTube content. It means that content creators have more opportunities to generate revenue and increase audience engagement and retention.

Paul Sampson, CEO of Lickd, said: “As we continue to commit to make it easier for YouTubers and other online creators to licence commercial music for use in their videos, we also are dedicated to ensuring that Lickd holds the widest, most versatile, and popular selection of tracks available. Signing the latest deal with Warner Chappell Music gives creators more access to great artists but also gives those artists greater exposure to fans. We’re very excited about the opportunities this partnership presents for all parties.”

Natalie Madaj, senior vice president, global digital, at Warner Chappell Music, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Lickd to make our music catalogue available to its YouTube creators. Paul and team are committed to supporting both the content creator community and songwriters – which is critical in today’s digital landscape – and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

Lickd already has a partnership with Warner Music. Since the start of 2020, the company has signed partnership agreements with all three music majors in addition to Hipgnosis, Merlin and Fortnite parent company, Epic Games, as well as a number of other leading brands in the content and entertainment space.

It was also recently announced as the official licence partner for Decentraland’s Vegas City.