Lickd signs deal with music licensing company Audio Network

Lickd has partnered with music licensing company Audio Network.

Lickd provides video creators on YouTube and other platforms with access to chart music. This latest partnership will enable content creators to source both production and chart music from one place.

This exclusive deal will allow users of Lickd’s pre-licensed chart music to easily access Audio Network's production music catalogue of over 100,000 tracks on top of the over one million songs already available on Lickd.

Creators on almost any platform - including YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Snapchat - will be able to use this music in any content they create, including for branded sponsored content.

Paul Sampson, CEO of Lickd, said: “Here at Lickd we have always believed that the right music is essential to making the best content, and providing creators with the widest possible selection of tracks is key to that goal.

“Our partnership with Audio Network furthers our ambition to give creators all the music that they need, no matter what content they are creating or for what platform. Being able to provide the largest and highest quality production music selection to creators, means that alongside our unique offering of chart music, we now provide the most complete music service to creators anywhere.”

Andy Williams, chief commercial officer at Audio Network, said: “This strategic partnership with Lickd shows our continued dedication to providing access to the highest quality music for all content creators. Lickd have emerged in the market as a disruptive innovator – two values that couldn’t be better aligned to Audio Network, as one of the original disruptors of the music licensing industry.

“Both companies have built tech-enabled services to deliver clear and simple licensing at accessible price points, and we’re confident this partnership will only further this mission of bringing the best music available to all content creators across the globe.”

Creators will have 60 days of free access to the service from the point of sign-up.

This partnership follows a series of licensing deals for Lickd, including partnerships with Universal Music Group, Warner Music and UMPG.

The London-based company secured $7 million from investors including Warner Music Group and Epic, the creators of Fortnite.

Lickd currently boasts over one million songs that can be officially licensed for non-branded and brand sponsored videos for as little as $8 per song. Its VOUCH software enables online video creators to licence music without losing their ad revenue to a copyright claim.