LiveNow launches four-part series featuring Squid, Griff, Greentea Peng & Black Country, New Road

On-demand and livestreaming service LiveNow has announced it will host a new four-part series, Live From Another World, across June 2021. The line-up of new and emerging acts includes Squid, Griff, Greentea Peng and Black Country, New Road.

Produced & curated by a partnership between creative agency and production house Up The Game (Tonight With Arlo Parks, Foals: Rip Up The Road) and live events company FORM, Live From Another World offers emerging artists the opportunity to take audiences on an immersive journey into an imagined, bespoke world of their choosing.

Executive Producers Toby L of Up The Game & Dan Monsell of FORM said: “Needless to say it’s been an extremely volatile and challenging time in recent years so when considering a new music format, we wanted to create something, or somewhere, escapist for artists to perform in and tell stories. We feel that artists deserve the platform to create something new and original of their own, something that isn’t tied to what precedes or follows it.

“This is where Live From Another World came from. Every episode is totally different, and hopefully a surprise - a unique world view, a bespoke set build, whether digital or physical, encapsulating an entirely alternative headspace. The only thing that threads it all together is a list of captivating people doing something on their own terms. It’s been a joy producing this series and we hope that viewers will join us on the journey, wherever it takes us.”

While touring opportunities are unavailable, LiveNow aims to give artists a new virtual stage allowing creative expression.

“From a pop art inspired papier mâche world, to an ethereal escape into a psychedelic forest – the visuals for each performance will be entirely unique and distinctive, centred around each artist’s vision,” said a statement.

James Sutcliffe, chief and content officer of LiveNow, said: “At LiveNow we’re deeply invested in keeping the culture of musicalive and giving emerging artists a platform. Live From AnotherWorld gives each artist the opportunity to express their creativity to their community of fans”

LiveNow is the official home of Dua Lipa’s record-breaking Studio 2054 show, which featured special guests Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Angele and Bad Bunny. Past events have also included shows from Gorillaz and Ellie Goulding, the LaughNow Comedy Club and International Test cricket. LiveNow recently hosted their first ever K-Pop show from MAMAMOO.

FEATURED ARTISTS & EPISODES:

Thursday, June 3: Squid

Thursday, June 10: Greentea Peng

Thursday, June 17: Black Country, New Road

Thursday, June 24: Griff