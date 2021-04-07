Livestream DJ platform Cercle partners with Apple Music

Livestream DJ platform Cercle has teamed up with Apple Music to make its mixes available on the streaming service.

Audio recordings of Cercle’s most memorable DJ mixes and live sets are now available to listen to on Apple Music.

The French livestream platform has promoted live performances featuring famous DJs in either remote or historically outstanding locations.

Apple Music subscribers worldwide have access to a selection on a dedicated page, where fans can also enjoy a range of playlists curated by Cercle’s experts.

Subscribers can now listen to sets and mixes from Fatboy Slim, Deborah de Luca, Artbat, Adriatique, Zhu, Nina Kraviz, Amelie Lens, Polo & Pan, Giorgia Angiuli, Anna, Worakls Orchestra, Fakear, Ellen Allien and Monika Kruse. The Cercle page will continue to update with more sets over time, including mixes from their archive, as well upcoming new sessions.

According to a statement, both Apple Music and Cercle “believe that artists, songwriters, producers and DJs should be equitably compensated for their work”.

Pol Souchier, head of communication, Cercle, said: "We've been waiting several years for a streaming service to be able to legally and fairly feature our sets, as this has been a major issue in the electronic music world. We are delighted to finally deliver them on Apple Music on the dedicated Cercle page, and to be able to compensate all the rights-holders – the labels, the artists but also the DJs creating these sometimes anthological and timeless sets.”