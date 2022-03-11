Livestreaming, digital and TV platform Stabal hires Diid Osman to lead artist and industry relations

Stabal has appointed Diid Osman as its new head of artist and industry relations.

With a background working directly with artists, managers, promoters and labels, Osman will work with Stabal’s CEO Doug Ross to lead the company into the next phase of its growth. That includes the launch of global music television platform Stabal TV, the development of the company’s livestream concert arm Stabal Live and the expansion of its in-house production facility Stabal Production.

Stabal has worked on projects with artists including Gary Numan, Craig David, Aurora, Ash and Not3s.

Diid Osman has experience in the music and tech space, and will work directly with artists to develop content models, live opportunities and fan engagement. He was previously in a similar role at Peex.

Osman has spent 30 years in the music industry, starting off as a recording artist at the original Fiction label in 1990. He subsequently became a founder member of Sleeper and concluded his performing career as a session player with Food/Parlophone act Dubstar.

He went on to become an artist manager at Modest! and Marsupial, where he developed and signed acts to labels including Infectious, Epic USA, Atlantic, EMI/Capitol, SonyBMG and Mercury, as well as securing deals with Sony Publishing and Universal Publishing.

Diid Osman said: “It’s an exciting time to join Stabal at this stage of their evolution. I am looking forward to driving the company’s ambitions to revolutionise digital music content production and distribution across core streaming channels. I will be engaging with the artist, management and rightsholder community to communicate and convert Stabal’s model for growing revenue for these stakeholders with quality filmed content in the streaming landscape.”

CEO Doug Ross said: “We are delighted to welcome Diid to our growing team and believe his music industry experience will be invaluable during our rapid expansion period. We believe we have an outstanding commercial offering that works for all key stakeholders; labels, publishers, management, artist, and PROs, and we believe Diid is the direct conduit we need to the industry.”