Livestreaming lowdown: Dermot Kennedy, Finsperry, Lianne La Havas, Frank Turner and more

The Internet has witnessed a huge surge in livestreaming over the past month as artists and media outlets conjure up new ways to entertain fans without leaving their front door.

Here, Music Week has compiled a list of the best in upcoming livestreams to look out for, so you can keep up to date and carry on your gig-going habits even in lockdown…

Livestreaming lowdown will be updated weekly. Email your livestreaming news to sarah.thomas@futurenet.com

Dermot Kennedy announces one-off show at Natural History Museum

‘Some Summer Night’ is the one-off live performance from Dermot Kennedy and will be streamed live from London’s Natural History Museum on YouTube.

The stream will air on July 30 at 9pm BST, and will feature a full live band as well as a guest appearance from Normal People actor Paul Mescal.

The event will be ticketed, and fans will be offered to add a charitable donation to their ticket with funds donated to Black Lives Matter.

Kennedy said: “We’re going to do something truly unique and I can’t wait for you to see it. This is easily one of the most exciting things I’ve ever been involved in and it feels like a privilege to get to put this show on and in this time when I can’t play shows as I normally would, it gives me so much joy to be able to share this event with you.

“Poetry, music and history will all come together for this event and it’s going to be so special."

Tickets are available here for general sale on July 10 at 9am BST.

Finsperry virtual festival

Livestreaming has brought us a host of new digital festivals for fans to enjoy this summer and Finsperry is the latest addition.

The festival is a fan-made event and will feature exclusive sets from Beabadoobee, Ten Tonnes, Alfie Templeman, Apre, Will Joseph Cook, Blackstarkids and more.

Set to take place on July 11, the event is looking to run from 11am to 11pm BST.

Tickets are on sale now via the Dice app and online here and the majority of funds raised will be donated to the NHS.

Lianne La Havas' livestream for Black Lives Matter

Lianne La Havas will be performing a special livestream at London's Roundhouse in order to raise money for Black Lives Matter charities.

Taking place on July 15, the event will be ticketed as Lianne performs new songs from her upcoming album for the first time in front of a multi-camera set-up.

Tickets are on sale here.

Junction 2 Festival presents virtual event J2v

Junction 2 Festival has announced a rescheduled date for its exclusive one-night-only event J2v, which is now set to kick off July 11-12.

The event was created in honour of Junction 2 Festival which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On day one, a six-hour online and radio broadcast will take place from 6pm onwards with special sets from Adam Beyer, Anna, Nina Kravix, Alan Fitzpatrick and more across four virtual stages.

Day two will see live panel discussions and film exploring the history of electronic music, its growing popularity in Palestine and equality in the music biz.

In addition day two will feature a new stage curated by Carl Craig and will include Detroit DJs such as Kevin Saunderson, Terrence Parker, Derrick May, DJ Minx, Moodymann, Amp Fiddler, and poet Jessica Care Moore.

J2v is set to be a 3D interactive experience online allowing fans to virtually move between stages and will be not-for-profit, naming Black Lives Matter UK as one of the charities set to benefit from funds raised.

Other charities it hopes to aid include The Care Works Charity, Refuge, The Outside Project and The Trussell Trust.

A virtual bar and chatroom will also be available where fans can interact and learn how to make cocktails at home.

IDLES to play a trio of livestreams

British punk band IDLES have announced three livestream performances to celebrate the announcement of their upcoming record Ultra Mono.

The album will be the band’s third, following the release of Joy As An Act of Resistance and is set to drop September 25.

The livestream will take place in a “iconic” studio from August 29-30 for an exclusive ticketed event.

Tickets are available here.

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls livestream

Frank Turner has hosted a series of livestreams pegged #IndependentVenueLove over the course of lockdown, as he encouraged fans to donate to a venue each week to help support music venues at this uncertain time.

Previous livestreams have saw the musician supporting Leicester venue The Shed, the Tunbridge Wells Forum, Winchester’s The Railway Inn, Southampton’s The Joiners and London’s Nambucca.

Now, Turner has turned it up a notch. Frank Turner will be joining forces with The Sleeping Souls once more on August 9 to mark his 2,500 show. It will be the first of his livestreams to be filmed in high quality featuring an hour long set from the band as they play their greatest hits. Tickets are available now through the Dice app.

Watch Turner's previous livestream below...

#RoyalAbertHome

The Royal Albert Hall has announced the latest string of artists to join its Royal Albert Home series for exclusive performances from the artists' homes.The livestreams aim to encourage fans to donate to the venue in these trying times.

Justin Adams will perform tonight (July 9) followed by Nitin Sawhney (July 10). Classical violinist Nicola Benedetti was due to perform July 4, however this performance has now been postponed due to unforseen circumstances.

On July 18, Nashville comes to London with exclusive performances from The Cadillac Three, Michael Ray, Tenille Townes and Twinnie.

The series has already seen Jack Garratt, Baxter Dury, Alfie Boe, Ayanna Witter-Johnson, Sophie Hunger, Imogen Heap, Scouting For Girls and the Kaiser Chiefs take part.

If you're looking for music to soundtrack your evening, check out the intimate performance by singer-songwriter Sinead Harnett below...

Tim Burgess hosts Listening Party series

Frontman of The Charlatans, Tim Burgess, has launched his very own listening party where he invites fans to listen to some of his favourite albums along with him.

From Sleadford Mods’ English Tapas to Blossoms’ Foolish Loving Spaces and Foals’ Holy Fire, Burgess has hand-picked a variety of albums which he will tweet along his live reactions to while encouraging others to join in.

The party will be running from now until July 18 with a selection of different albums every day.

A full line-up of his listening party can be found here.

Radiohead archive shows

Since lockdown hit, Radiohead have been digging up old footage for the fans, releasing live shows from their exclusive archive every Thursday to encourage fans to #StayHome with Radiohead.

The live performances are available on the band’s YouTube channel at 10pm BST each week and fans have already seen an hour long set from A Tent In Dublin (2000) and two hour long sets from Berlin (2016) and Buenos Aires (2009) among others.

Last week saw the band air footage recorded from their 1997 show live at Eurockéennes de Belfort, Lac du Malsaucy, Belfort, France. Tune in below...

