Livestreaming lowdown: Ellie Goulding, AC/DC, Pandora, Nick Cave and more

The Internet has witnessed a huge surge in livestreaming over the past few months as artists and media outlets conjure up new ways to entertain fans without leaving their front door.

Here, Music Week has compiled a list of the best in upcoming livestreams to look out for, so you can keep up to date and carry on your gig-going habits even in lockdown…

Livestreaming lowdown will be updated weekly. Email your livestreaming news to sarah.thomas@futurenet.com

Ellie Goulding’s Brightest Blue Experience

Following the release of her fourth studio album Brightest Blue, the singer has announced The Brightest Blue Experience event.

The ticketed event is an exclusive one-night-only performance presented by Live Now, and will be recorded and livestreamed from London’s V&A museum.

Taking place on August 26, the event will see Goulding perform a set from her new album for the first time, as well as some of her biggest hits accompanied by live musicians.

Speaking on the event, Goulding said: “Since touring isn’t possible for the time being I’m so excited to be able to debut some of my new album to fans across the world with this one-off show.

“It’s a truly incredible opportunity to push my creative boundaries and perform inside one of London’s most iconic museums - I can’t wait for you all to see the spectacle we have put together for this extraordinarily special experience.”

A special guest will also be announced within the coming weeks and tickets are able now.

Pandora announces live concert series

Streaming service Pandora has revealed details of its brand new digital concert series, launching with country artist Kane Brown on July 28.

The series will cover artists from across country, Latin, R&B, pop, and rock bringing music directly to fans’ homes.

Interactive options will also be available, as some fans will have access to virtual meet and greets, as well as Q&As with the artists, exclusive merchandise, live chats and more.

“I love unexpected collaborations and finding new ways to bring my fans music, especially while we aren’t able to tour on the road,” said Brown.

“You all mean so much to me and I’m happy to team up with Pandora to create an amazing virtual performance with some surprises for you.”

Sign up to the event here.

AC/DC celebrate 40th anniversary of Back in Black

Tomorrow (July 24), fans of AC/DC are invited to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Back in Black with a virtual livestream event.

Hosted by Jared James Nichols, the event will feature Slash, Sebastian Bach, Cage The Elephant, Emily Wolfe and more.

Tutorials, testimonials and performances are lined up for the special event and will be free to watch across the Consequence of Sound social channels.

James Bay's stream in support of Save Our Venues

In partnership with Save Our Venues, James Bay livestreamed worldwide last Thursday to help raise funds for struggling music venues across the UK.

Bay said: “Big or small, spending time honing your craft and performing in venues is vital on the journey to becoming a successful touring and recording artist. We must never live in a world where live music venues don’t exist.

“They are as important for the artist as they are for the countless visitors and of course the dedicated staff that devote themselves to running those rooms like clockwork. Venues offer a joy, an escape and a magic you just don’t experience through a screen or even through a stereo speaker. At all costs, we must save our venues.”

Relive the full set below…

REM celebrate anniversary of The Stirling shows

The legendary REM celebrated the anniversary of their 1999 sold-out shows at the Stirling Castle with a screening of their documentary ‘A Stirling Performance’ via their YouTube channel earlier this week.

Featuring recorded snippets of the concert, and interviews with the band, the documentary included an additional Q&A with the co-directors.

R.E.M.’s manager, Bertis Downs, said: "I remember the first fax we got from Lonely Goat about the film. It was only about a week or two before Stirling. We were at Roskilde in Denmark playing a show and we had no idea that they were scrambling to get something, anything filmed.

“We just thought 'Oh why not? It’ll probably make a good movie the way they’re proposing it.' Glad we said yes.”

Catch up on the documentary below…

Nick Cave to play Alexandra Palace

In a film shot this June, fans will be able to watch Nick Cave perform solo at the piano at London’s Alexandra Palace as it premieres live tonight (July 23).

Cave played a set including rare tracks that many fans will have not heard live before as well as hits from his back catalogue.

Filmed by cinematographer Robbie Ryan (The Favourite, Marriage Story, American Honey) and edited by Nick Emerson (Lady Macbeth, Emma, Greta), the film will run for 90 minutes at 8pm BST, with fans across the globe able to choose the relevant time zone showing for them.

Tickets are available now via the DICE app or online here.

Dermot Kennedy announces one-off show at Natural History Museum

‘Some Summer Night’ is the one-off live performance from Dermot Kennedy and will be streamed live from London’s Natural History Museum on YouTube.

The stream will air on July 30 at 9pm BST, and will feature a full live band as well as a guest appearance from Normal People actor Paul Mescal.

The event will be ticketed, and fans will be offered to add a charitable donation to their ticket with funds donated to Black Lives Matter.

Kennedy said: “We’re going to do something truly unique and I can’t wait for you to see it. This is easily one of the most exciting things I’ve ever been involved in and it feels like a privilege to get to put this show on and in this time when I can’t play shows as I normally would, it gives me so much joy to be able to share this event with you.

“Poetry, music and history will all come together for this event and it’s going to be so special."

Tickets are available here.

Idles to play a trio of livestreams

British punk band Idles have announced three livestream performances to celebrate the announcement of their upcoming record Ultra Mono.

The album will be the band’s third, following the release of Joy As An Act of Resistance and is set to drop September 25.

The livestream will take place in a “iconic” studio from August 29-30 for an exclusive ticketed event.

Tickets are available here.

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls livestream

Frank Turner has hosted a series of livestreams pegged #IndependentVenueLove over the course of lockdown, as he encouraged fans to donate to a venue each week to help support music venues at this uncertain time.

Previous livestreams have saw the musician supporting Leicester venue The Shed, the Tunbridge Wells Forum, Winchester’s The Railway Inn, Southampton’s The Joiners and London’s Nambucca.

Now, Turner has turned it up a notch. Frank Turner will be joining forces with The Sleeping Souls once more on August 9 to mark his 2,500 show. It will be the first of his livestreams to be filmed in high quality featuring an hour long set from the band as they play their greatest hits. Tickets are available now through the Dice app.

Watch Turner's previous livestream below...

Tim Burgess hosts Listening Party series

Frontman of The Charlatans, Tim Burgess, has launched his very own listening party where he invites fans to listen to some of his favourite albums along with him.

From Sleadford Mods’ English Tapas to Blossoms’ Foolish Loving Spaces and Foals’ Holy Fire, Burgess has hand-picked a variety of albums which he will tweet along his live reactions to while encouraging others to join in.

The party will be running from now until August 15 with a selection of different albums every day.

A full line-up of his listening party can be found here.

Radiohead archive shows

Since lockdown hit, Radiohead have been digging up old footage for the fans, releasing live shows from their exclusive archive every Thursday to encourage fans to #StayHome with Radiohead.

The live performances are available on the band’s YouTube channel at 10pm BST each week and fans have already seen an hour long set from A Tent In Dublin (2000) and two hour long sets from Berlin (2016) and Buenos Aires (2009) among others.

Catch the band's previous livestream recorded from their 1997 show live at Eurockéennes de Belfort, Lac du Malsaucy, Belfort, France below...

To subscribe and never miss a music biz story, click here. Make sure you can access vital music biz information wherever you are by signing up for our digital edition here.