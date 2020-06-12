Livestreaming lowdown: Frank Turner, Royal Albert Home, Radiohead...

The Internet has witnessed a huge surge in livestreaming over the past month as artists and media outlets conjure up new ways to entertain fans without leaving their front door.

Here, Music Week has compiled a list of the best in upcoming livestreams to look out for, so you can keep up to date and carry on your gig-going habits even in lockdown…

Livestreaming lowdown will be updated weekly. Email your livestreaming news to sarah.thomas@futurenet.com

Frank Turner livestream for Exeter Cavern

Next Thursday (June 18), Frank Turner will be hosting a livestream in support of the Exeter Cavern venue. The musician has organised a set of covers by his friends including Grace Petrie, Flogging Molly, Emily Barker and more announcing the event via his Twitter.

The livestream is the latest in a series Turner pegged #IndependentVenueLove, and encourages fans to donate to the venue to help support it at this uncertain time.

To tune in head over to Turner's YouTube channel at 8:30pm UK time.

Previous livestreams have seen the musician supporting Leicester venue The Shed, the Tunbridge Wells Forum, Winchester’s The Railway Inn, Southampton’s The Joiners and London’s Nambucca.

Watch the previous livestream below...

#RoyalAbertHome to bring Nashville to London

The Royal Albert Hall has announced the latest string of artists to join its Royal Albert Home series for exclusive performances from the artists' homes.The livestreams aim to encourage fans to donate to the venue in these trying times.

Singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright (June 24) and classical violinist Nicola Benedetti (July 4) are next to perform with news arriving of a Nashville meets London exclusive evening as the last event of the series at current.

The Cadillac Three, Twinnie, Michael Ray and Tenille Townes will be joining forces for a special evening celebrating country music July 18 at 7:30pm.

The series has already seen Jack Garratt, Baxter Dury, Alfie Boe, Ayanna Witter-Johnson, Sophie Hunger, Imogen Heap, Scouting For Girls and the Kaiser Chiefs take part.

BTS Bang Bang Con: The Live

K-Pop fans will be treated to an exciting BTS event this Sunday, June 14 with a livestream set to take place that involves six-camera angles for this one-off concert.

Fans are able to purchase tickets now, and comes off the back of the sucessful Bang Con two-day event which took place in April, showing footage from the archives.

The set will be 90 minutes and kicks off at 10am (BST) on WeVerse.

Tim Burgess hosts Listening Party series

Frontman of The Charlatans, Tim Burgess, has launched his very own listening party where he invites fans to listen to some of his favourite albums along with him.

From Sleadford Mods’ English Tapas to Blossoms’ Foolish Loving Spaces and Foals’ Holy Fire, Burgess has hand-picked a variety of albums which he will tweet along his live reactions to while encouraging others to join in.

The party will be running from now until July 18 with a selection of different albums every day.

A full line-up of his listening party can be found here.

Radiohead archive shows

Since lockdown hit, Radiohead have been digging up old footage for the fans, releasing live shows from their exclusive archive every Thursday to encourage fans to #StayHome with Radiohead.

The live performances are available on the band’s YouTube channel at 10pm BST each week and fans have already seen an hour long set from A Tent In Dublin (2000) and two hour long sets from Berlin (2016) and Buenos Aires (2009) among others.

Last night (June 11) saw the band show footage from São Paulo, Brazil, at the Allianz Parque, recorded April 22 from 2018. Tune in below...

To subscribe and never miss a music biz story, click here. Make sure you can access vital music biz information wherever you are by signing up for our digital edition here.