Livestreaming lowdown: Gigwise SXSW livestream and Laura Marling Union Chapel show...

The Internet has witnessed a huge surge in livestreaming over the past month as artists and media outlets conjure up new ways to entertain fans without leaving their front door.

Here, Music Week has compiled a list of the best in upcoming livestreams to look out for, so you can keep up to date and carry on your gig-going habits even in lockdown…

Livestreaming lowdown will be updated weekly. Email your livestreaming news to sarah.thomas@futurenet.com

Gigwise to host SXSW livestream

Gigwise is set to take it’s SXSW showcase digital with it’s first ever livestream next Thursday.

On June 4 at 9pm BST, the site will honour its SXSW showcase – which was cancelled due to the coronavirus – with a livestream of some of the most exciting rising artists in the UK right now.

Vistas will be headlining the stream with an 80 minute set, with performances from Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, Weird Milk and China Bears also set to take place.

The publication hopes to raise funds through ticket purchases at the price of a pint (£5) in order to help the bands who lost out on performing at SXSW this year.

Editor-in-chief, Shannon Cotton said: “After the devastation of Covid-19, we’re really excited to be able to bring the SXSW showcase to our beloved readers so no one misses out.

“As we approach our twentieth year as a publication, there’s never been a better time to showcase our versatility as a brand whilst continuing to create engaging content for our loyal readers. While times are uncertain, this feels like an exciting start to a new era.”

Tickets are available now here.

Laura Marling announces ticketed livestream show

Streaming live at London’s Union Chapel, Laura Marling will be performing for fans in a ticketed event June 6, following the release of her new album Song For Our Daughter.

Minimal staff and crew will take part in order to help produce the show, and tickets are available to purchase through DICE here with a link to the performance made available when the show begins.

When purchasing tickets, fans will be offered the choice of two charities to donate to on top of their purchase, with Marling herself choosing Refuge and The Trussel Trust as the two to benefit.

Jimmy’s Live presents Katie Kittermaster and more

Manchester venue Jimmy’s has announced the latest artist to join its isolation gig series, as singer-songwriter Katie Kittermaster is set to stream live June 2 at 9pm.

Tonight will see Lostboy take over the series, playing a half hour set live from his home.

Artists who have already featured on their series include Matt Thomson of The Amazons, Jerry Williams, Zuzu, Barns Courtney, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Spector and Hannah Jane Lewis among others.

Frank Turner livestream for The Booking Hall

Tonight (May 28), Frank Turner will be hosting a livestream in support of Dover venue The Booking Hall. The musician will be playing "B-sides and rarities" announcing the event via his Twitter.

The livestream is the latest in a series Turner pegged #IndependentVenueLove, and encourages fans to donate to the venue to help support it at this uncertain time.

To tune in head over to Turner's YouTube channel at 8:30pm UK time tonight.

Previous livestreams have seen the musician supporting Leicester venue The Shed, the Tunbridge Wells Forum, Winchester’s The Railway Inn, Southampton’s The Joiners and London’s Nambucca.

Watch the previous livestream below.

#RoyalAbertHome adds more acts to its series

Tim Burgess has joined the Royal Albert Home sessions for an exclusive performance airing June 4, at 7:30pm BST. The musician has previously performed at the Royal Albert Hall with his band The Charlatans and this livestream aims to encourage fans to donate to the venue in these trying times.

The series has already seen Jack Garratt, Baxter Dury, Alfie Boe, Ayanna Witter-Johnson, Sophie Hunger, Imogen Heap, and Scouting For Girls take part with the Kasier Chiefs set to perform May 30.

Lucy Dacus has now been announced as the last performer of the series at current, who will be performing an intimate set for fans June 17.

Tim Burgess hosts Listening Party series

Frontman of The Charlatans, Tim Burgess, has launched his very own listening party where he invites fans to listen to some of his favourite albums along with him.

From Sleadford Mods’ English Tapas to Blossoms’ Foolish Loving Spaces and Foals’ Holy Fire, Burgess has hand-picked a variety of albums which he will tweet along his reactions and encourages others to join in.

The party will be running from now until May 30 with a selection of different albums every day.

A full line-up of his listening party can be found here.

Radiohead archive shows

Since lockdown hit, Radiohead have been digging up old footage for the fans, releasing live shows from their exclusive archive every Thursday to encourage fans to #StayHome with Radiohead.

The live performances are available on the band’s YouTube channel at 10pm BST each week and has already seen an hour long set from A Tent In Dublin (2000) and two hour long sets from Berlin (2016) and Buenos Aires (2009) among others.

Tonight (May 28) will see the band show their footage from London's The Astoria recorded May 27 back in 1994. Tune in below...

