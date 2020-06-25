Livestreaming lowdown: IDLES, Frank Turner and Radiohead...

The Internet has witnessed a huge surge in livestreaming over the past month as artists and media outlets conjure up new ways to entertain fans without leaving their front door.

Here, Music Week has compiled a list of the best in upcoming livestreams to look out for, so you can keep up to date and carry on your gig-going habits even in lockdown…

IDLES to play a trio of livestreams

British punk band IDLES have announced three livestream performances to celebrate the announcement of their upcoming record Ultra Mono.

The album will be the band’s third, following the release of Joy As An Act of Resistance and is set to drop September 25.

The livestream will take place in a “iconic” studio from August 29-30 for an exclusive ticketed event.

Tickets are available here.

Save our Venues: Bristol Takeover Part 2

Last Saturday Bristol Takeover hosted Part 2 of its virtual weekender in an effort to help music venues recover from the impact of Covid-19.

The festival was in partnership with Music Venue Trust’s Save our Venues campaign and is the second event after the success of its initial Colston Hall Presents Takeover in May.

Artists that took part include China Bears, Twizzy, Beth Rowley, Jarrod Dickenson, Hippo, Sugar Horse, Grandmas House, Suzuki and many more.

Catch up on all the events of the day below...

Frank Turner livestream for The Grand

Tonight (June 25), Frank Turner will host a livestream in support of The Grand venue in Clapham. The musician has organised a live set with additional performances from Beans On Toast, Gerry Del-Guercio and more.

The livestream is the latest in a series Turner pegged #IndependentVenueLove, and encourages fans to donate to the venue to help support it at this uncertain time.

Previous livestreams have seen the musician supporting Leicester venue The Shed, the Tunbridge Wells Forum, Winchester’s The Railway Inn, Southampton’s The Joiners and London’s Nambucca.

Fans will be able to tune into the stream on The Grand's Facebook page at 8pm.

Watch the previous livestream below...

#RoyalAbertHome

The Royal Albert Hall has announced the latest string of artists to join its Royal Albert Home series for exclusive performances from the artists' homes.The livestreams aim to encourage fans to donate to the venue in these trying times.

Singer-songwriter Bedouine will perform tonight (June 25) followed by Guy Chambers (July 2) and classical violinist Nicola Benedetti (July 4).

Then on July 18, Nashville comes to London with exclusive performances from The Cadillac Three, Michael Ray, Tenille Townes and Twinnie.

The series has already seen Jack Garratt, Baxter Dury, Alfie Boe, Ayanna Witter-Johnson, Sophie Hunger, Imogen Heap, Scouting For Girls and the Kaiser Chiefs take part.

If you're looking for music to soundtrack your evening, check out the intimate performance by singer-songwriter Sinead Harnett below...

Tim Burgess hosts Listening Party series

Frontman of The Charlatans, Tim Burgess, has launched his very own listening party where he invites fans to listen to some of his favourite albums along with him.

From Sleadford Mods’ English Tapas to Blossoms’ Foolish Loving Spaces and Foals’ Holy Fire, Burgess has hand-picked a variety of albums which he will tweet along his live reactions to while encouraging others to join in.

The party will be running from now until July 18 with a selection of different albums every day.

A full line-up of his listening party can be found here.

Radiohead archive shows

Since lockdown hit, Radiohead have been digging up old footage for the fans, releasing live shows from their exclusive archive every Thursday to encourage fans to #StayHome with Radiohead.

The live performances are available on the band’s YouTube channel at 10pm BST each week and fans have already seen an hour long set from A Tent In Dublin (2000) and two hour long sets from Berlin (2016) and Buenos Aires (2009) among others.

Tonight sees the band air footage recorded from their 2016 show live at OpenAir in St. Gallen, Switzerland at 10pm BST. Tune in below...

